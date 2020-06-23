VGB Vs MAL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Live Game Info

Victoria Gasteiz Baskonia will face Baloncesto Malaga in their upcoming game of Spanish Liga ACB on Tuesday, June 23 at 7:00 PM (IST) at the Pavello Municipal Font De San Luis. Booth Baskonia and Malaga have won two games from the three games played, and are currently looking comfortable in the points table. However, Baskonia has still managed to take a lead in the points table as they are at the second position in Group A with a points difference of 24. Meanwhile, Malaga is just a step beneath in the third spot with a points difference of 11.

Also Read | ZRG Vs ANR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Live

VGB vs MAL Dream11 top picks: VGB vs MAL Dream11 prediction and preview

None of the sides has reported any injuries this week and both the teams look promising before they step into the court to face each other. However, Alberto Diaz’s declining form can be a matter of concern for Baloncesto Malaga in their upcoming game of (VGB vs MAL). However, both the sides have got enough potential to turn the contest in their favour at any pint and the VGB vs MAL Spanish Liga ACB game is assumed to be an intense matchup between two prominent squads.

Also Read | RM Vs VAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Live

VGB vs MAL Dream11 prediction: VGB vs MAL Dream11 top picks

VGB vs MAL Dream11 team: VGB squad

Pierria Henry, Lua Vildoza, Matt Janning, Sergio Garcia, Achillie Polonara, Semej Christon, Ilimane Diop, Patricino Garcia, Mitchell Eric, Youssoupha Fall

VGB vs MAL Dream11 team: MAL squad

Alberto Diaz, Gel Mekel, Josh Adams, Pablo Sanchez, Axel Bouteille, Ismael Tamba, Dario Brizule, Marko Simonovic, Carlos Suarez, Ruben

VGB vs MAL Dream11 top picks: VGB starting 5

Pierria Henry, Matt Janning, Achillie Polonara, Ilimane Diop, Michaeal Eric

VGB vs MAL Dream11 top picks: MAL starting 5

Alberto Diaz, Josh Adams, Axel Bouteille, Dario Brizule, Carlos Suarez

VGB vs MAL Dream11 prediction: VGB vs MAL Dream11 top picks

Alberto Diaz, Pierria Henry, Axel Bouteille, Lua Vildozza, Marko Simonovic, Michael Eric, Carlos Suarez, Achillie Polonara

Also Read | GCN Vs BGS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Live

Also Read | MAL Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Live

Note: The VGB vs MAL Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The VGB vs MAL Dream11 team selection and VGB vs MAL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Baskonia Basket Instagram