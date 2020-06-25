CJB Vs VGB Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Live Game Info

Club Joventut Badalona will face Victoria Gaestiz Baskonia in their upcoming game of Spanish Liga ACB on Thursday, June 25, at 7 PM (IST) at the Pabellon Municipal Fuente San Luis. Baskonia is currently on a four-game winning streak and will be looking forward to materialising their upcoming opportunity by defeating Badalona. Meanwhile, Badalona has won just once in their last five games and are desperately in need of a victory to sustain themselves in the ongoing season. Here's a look at the CJB vs VGB Dream11 team.

CJB vs VGB Dream11 team: CJB vs VGB Dream11 prediction and preview

Baskonia is currently on the second spot of Group A with a points difference of 6. Meanwhile, Joventut Badalona is on the fourth spot of the table with a points difference of 2. However, Badalona can change the momentum by defeating Baskonia in their upcoming game of MAL vs RBB. Both the teams look promising at this point and have reported no injuries before the game of MAL vs RBB. Here's a look at CJB vs VGB Dream11 team.

CJB vs VGB Dream11 prediction: CJB vs VGB Dream11 top picks, full squads

CJB vs VGB Dream11 team: CJB squad

Arturs Zagars, Kiemen Prepelio, Xabier Loperz Arostegui, Conor Morgan, Alen Omic, Nenad Dimitrijevic, Albert Ventura, Pep Busquets, Joel Parra, Arnau Parrado, Kerem Kanter, Oliver Stevic

CJB vs VGB Dream11 team: VGB squad

Pierria Henry, Matt Janning, Shavon Shields, Tornike Shengelia, Michael Eric, Sergi Garcia, Jayson Granger, Miguel Gonzalez, Luca Vildoza, Zoran Dragic, Achille Polonara, Ilimabe Diop, Youssoupha Fall

CJB vs VGB Dream11 top picks: CJB predicted starting 5

Arturs Zagars (PG), Kiemen Prepelio (SG), Xabier Lopez Arostegui (SF), Conor Morgan (PF), Alen Omic (C)

CJB vs VGB Dream11 top picks: VGB predicted starting 5

Pierria Henry (PG), Matt Janning (SG), Shavon Shields (SF), Tornike Shengelia (PF), Michael Eric(C)

CJB vs VGB Dream11 prediction: CJB vs VGB Dream11 team

N. Dimitrijevic, P.Henry, A. Ventura, L. Vildoza, X.Lopez Arostegui, S. Shields, C. Morgan, I. Diop

Note: The CJB vs VGB Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The CJB vs VGB Dream11 team selection and CJB vs VGB Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Club Joventut Instagram