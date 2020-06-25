MAL Vs RBB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Live Game Info

Baloncesto Malaga will face Bilbao Basket in their upcoming game of Spanish Liga ACB on Thursday, June 25 at 10.00 PM (IST) at the Pavello Municipal Font De San Luis. Both Balancesto Malaga and Bilbao Basket have been positioned interestingly this season and the upcoming game of MAL vs RBB is going to determine their chances of survival this season. In the points table of Group A, Malaga is three spots ahead to Bilbao Basket. However, in the regular season, Bilbao Basket leads the charts if compared with Malaga. Here is more information that can help you form your MAL vs RBB Dream11 team -

MAL vs RBB Dream11 top picks: MAL vs RBB Dream11 prediction and preview

In the regular season, Malaga has secured 12 victories from 23 games played, notching up a points difference of 25. Meanwhile, Bilbao Basket has won 14 games in the 23 games they have played and are currently on the fifth spot of the regular season table with a points difference of -2. The upcoming game of MAL vs RBB is expected to determine both the team’s chances of remaining alive this season.

MAL vs RBB Dream11 prediction: MAL vs RBB Dream11 top picks, full squads

MAL vs RBB Dream11 team: MAL squad

Dario Brizuela, Gel Mekel, Axel Bouteille, Pablo Sanchez, Carlos Suarez, Ismail Tamba, Deon Thompson, Marko Simonovic, Volodymyr Herun, Ruben

MAL vs RBB Dream11 team: RBB squad

Jonathan Rouselle, Jaylon Brown, Rafael Martinez, Ludvig Hkalson, Arnoldas Kulboka, Quentin Serron, Ben Lammers, Tomeu Rigo, Ondrej Balvin, Sergio Rodriguez

MAL vs RBB Dream11 top picks: MAL predicted starting 5

Dario Brizuela (PG), Axel Bouteille (SG), Carlos Suarez (SF), Deon Thompson (PF), Volodymyr Herun (C)

MAL vs RBB Dream11 top picks: RBB predicted starting 5

Jonathan Rouselle (PG), Rafael Martinez (SG), Arnoldas Kulboka(SF), Ben Lammers (PF), Ondrej Balvin(C)

MAL vs RBB Dream11 prediction: MAL vs RBB Dream11 team

G. Mekel, J. Adams, J. Rouselle, D. Brizuela, M. Simonovic, M. Ejim, E.Sulejmanovic, B. Lammers

MAL vs RBB Dream11 prediction

As per our MAL vs RBB Dream11 prediction, Malaga start as favourites to win the game.

Note: The MAL vs RBB Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The MAL vs RBB Dream11 team selection and MAL vs RBB Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Bilbao Basket Instagram