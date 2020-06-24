ZRG Vs GCN Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Live

Zaragoza will face Gran Canaria in their upcoming game of Spanish Liga ACB on Wednesday, June 24, at 7 PM (IST) at the Pavello Municipal Font De San Luis. Zaragoza have failed to notch a victory this season and need to win their upcoming game of ZRG vs GCN in order to push for survival. On the other hand, Gran Canara have lost only one game from the three games they have played, and are considered as favourites in the upcoming Liga ACB game.

Also Read | VGB Vs MAL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Live Game Info

ZRG vs GCN Dream11 top picks: ZRG vs GCN Dream11 prediction and preview

Zaragoza started off the season with a promising team, which many considered would be a threat for their rivals. However, Zaragoza have suffered huge losses and are yet to pick up a win. Meanwhile, Gran Canaria have surprised their rivals by notching two wins from the three games played so far. Zaragoza are currently at the bottom of Group B, while Gran Canaria occupy the fourth spot with.

Also Read | RL Vs ULM Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live Game Info

ZRG vs GCN Dream11 prediction: ZRG vs GCN Dream11 top picks, full squads

ZRG vs GCN Dream11 team: ZRG squad

Dylan Ennis, Rodrigo San Miguel, Carlos Alocensis, Rasheed Sulaiman, Nicolas Brussino, Robin Benzing, Jonathan Barreiro, Jaime Fernandez, Nemanja Radovic, Aitor

ZRG vs GCN Dream11 team: GCN squad

Omar Sharif Cook, Fabio Santana, Demonte Harper, Emmanuel Lecomte, Xavier Rabaseda, Jovan Kljajic, Beqa Burjanadze, Khalifa Diop

Also Read | BGG Vs BER Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live Preview

ZRG vs GCN Dream11 top picks: ZRG predicted starting 5

Dylan Ennis (PG), Carlos Alocen (SG), Nicolas Brussino (SF), Jonathan Barreiro (PF), Nemanja Radovic (C)

ZRG vs GCN Dream11 top picks: GCN predicted starting 5

Omar Sharif Cook (PG), Demonte Harper (SG), Xavier Rabaseda (SF), Beqa Burjanadze (PF), Ioannis Bourousis (C)

ZRG vs GCN Dream11 prediction: ZRG vs GCN Dream11 top picks

O. Cook (SP), D. Harper (SG), X. Rabaseda (SG), D.Ennis (SG), J.Beiran (SF), N.Radovic (PF), R.Benzing (PF), I.Bourosis (C)

Also Read | ULM Vs FSL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live

Note: The ZRG vs GCN Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The ZRG vs GCN Dream11 team selection and ZRG vs GCN Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: GranCanaria Instagram