BAR Vs VGB Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Live Game Info

FC Barcelona (BAR) will square off against Vitoria Gasteiz Baskonia (VGB) in the upcoming Spanish Liga ACB game on Tuesday, June 30 at the Pavelló Municipal Font de San Lluís in Valencia, Spain. The game is scheduled to start at 11.30 PM IST. FC Barcelona (BAR) are currently leading Spanish Liga ACB’s Group A standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 4-1 in the 5 games they've played so far. On the other hand, Vitoria Gasteiz Baskonia (VGB) are at the second spot of Group A standings. They have a win-loss record of 3-2 in the 5 games they've played so far.

BAR vs VGB Dream11 prediction: Live game schedule

Venue: Pavelló Municipal Font de San Lluís in Valencia, Spain

Date: Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Time: 11:30 PM IST

BAR vs VGB Dream11 team, full squads

BAR vs VGB Dream11 team: FC Barcelona (BAR)

Cory Higgins, Leandro Bolmaro, Thomas Heurtel, Kyle Kuric, Alex Abrines, Pau Ribas, Adam Hanga, Victor Claver, Sergi Martinez, Nikola Mirotic, Pierre Oriola, Rolands Smits, Brandon Davies, Ante Tomic

BAR vs VGB Dream11 team: Vitoria Gasteiz Baskonia (VGB)

Pierria Henry, Jayson Granger, Sergi Garcia, Luca Vildoza, Miguel Gonzalez, Matt Janning, Tadas Sedekerskis, Arturs Kurucs, Shavon Shields, Zoran Dragic, Tornike Shengelia, Achille Polonara, Michael Eric, Ilimane Diop

BAR vs VGB Dream11 prediction: BAR vs VGB Dream11 top picks

FC Barcelona (BAR): Cory Higgins, Kyle Kuric, Kyle Kuric

Vitoria Gasteiz Baskonia (VGB): Pierria Henry, Luca Vildoza, Shavon Shields

BAR vs VGB Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

FC Barcelona (BAR): Cory Higgins (PG), Kyle Kuric (SG), Kyle Kuric (SF), Pierre Oriola (PF), Ante Tomic (C)

Vitoria Gasteiz Baskonia (VGB): Pierria Henry (PG), Luca Vildoza (SG), Shavon Shields (SF), Tornike Shengelia (PF), Ilimane Diop (C)

BAR vs VGB Dream11 prediction: BAR vs VGB Dream11 team

Point Guard: Pierria Henry

Shooting Guard: Kyle Kuric

Small Forward: Shavon Shields, Zoran Dragic

Power Forward: Nikola Mirotic (SP), Tornike Shengelia

Center: Ante Tomic, Brandon Davies

BAR vs VGB Dream11 prediction

FC Barcelona (BAR) start as favourites to win the game.

Please note that the BAR vs VGB Dream11 prediction and BAR vs VGB Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAR vs VGB Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: fcbbasket/Instagram

