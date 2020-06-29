MTA Vs HJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Israel Basketball League Live Game Info

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (MTA) will square off against Hapoel Jerusalem BC (HJ) in the upcoming Israel Basketball League game on Monday, June 29 at Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, Israel. The game is scheduled to start at 11:45 PM IST. Maccabi Tel-Aviv (MTA) are currently leading Israel Basketball League standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 20-2 in the 22 games they've played so far.

Hapoel Jerusalem BC (HJ), on the other hand, occupy the second spot in the standings. They have a win-loss record of 18-4 in the 22 games they've played so far.

MTA vs HJ Dream11 prediction: Live game schedule

Date: Monday, June 29, 2020

Time: 11:45 PM IST

Venue: Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, Israel

MTA vs HJ Dream11 team, full squads

MTA vs HJ Dream11 team: Maccabi Tel-Aviv squad

Elijah Bryant, Scottie Wilbekin, Quincy Acy, Jalen Reynolds, Angelo Caloiaro, Othello Hunter, Sandy Cohen, Omri Casspi, Deni Avdija, Tyler Dorsey, John Di Bartolomeo, Aaron Jackson, Nate Wolters, Jake Cohen, Dori Sahar, Tarik Black, Amar’s Stoudemire, Yovel Zoosman

MTA vs HJ Dream11 team: Hapoel Jerusalem BC squad

Tamir Blatt, Deividas Sirvydis, Jeremy Pargo, James Feldeine, Daniel Rosenbaum, Guy Dotan, Nimrod Levi, Dvir Ringvald, John Holland, Suleiman Braimoh, Emanuel Terry, Idan Zalmanson, Bar Timor, Alon Sapir

MTA vs HJ Dream11 prediction: MTA vs HJ Dream11 top picks

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (MTA): Elijah Bryant, Scottie Wilbekin, Quincy Acy

Hapoel Jerusalem BC (HJ): Tamir Blatt, Deividas Sirvydis, Jeremy Pargo

MTA vs HJ Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (MTA): Scottie Wilbekin (PG), Tyler Dorsey (SG), Yovel Zoosman (SF), Jake Cohen (PF), Deni Avdija (C)

Hapoel Jerusalem BC (HJ): Deividas Sirvydis (PG), Guy Dotan (SG), John Holland (SF), Suleiman Braimoh (PF), Idan Zalmanson (C)

MTA vs HJ Dream11 prediction: MTA vs HJ Dream11 team

Point Guard: Scottie Wilbekin

Shooting Guard: Tyler Dorsey (SP), Guy Dotan

Small Forward: Yovel Zoosman, John Holland

Power Forward: Angelo Caloiaro, Jake Cohen

Center: Idan Zalmanson

MTA vs HJ Dream11 prediction

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (MTA) start as favourites to win the game.

Please note that the MTA vs HJ Dream11 prediction and MTA vs HJ Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MTA vs HJ Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Maccabi Tel-Aviv/Instagram

