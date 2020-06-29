MTA Vs HJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Israel Basketball League Live Game Info

Quick links:
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (MTA) will square off against Hapoel Jerusalem BC (HJ) in the upcoming Israel Basketball League game on Monday, June 29 at Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, Israel. The game is scheduled to start at 11:45 PM IST. Maccabi Tel-Aviv (MTA) are currently leading Israel Basketball League standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 20-2 in the 22 games they've played so far.
Hapoel Jerusalem BC (HJ), on the other hand, occupy the second spot in the standings. They have a win-loss record of 18-4 in the 22 games they've played so far.
Elijah Bryant, Scottie Wilbekin, Quincy Acy, Jalen Reynolds, Angelo Caloiaro, Othello Hunter, Sandy Cohen, Omri Casspi, Deni Avdija, Tyler Dorsey, John Di Bartolomeo, Aaron Jackson, Nate Wolters, Jake Cohen, Dori Sahar, Tarik Black, Amar’s Stoudemire, Yovel Zoosman
Tamir Blatt, Deividas Sirvydis, Jeremy Pargo, James Feldeine, Daniel Rosenbaum, Guy Dotan, Nimrod Levi, Dvir Ringvald, John Holland, Suleiman Braimoh, Emanuel Terry, Idan Zalmanson, Bar Timor, Alon Sapir
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (MTA) start as favourites to win the game.
Please note that the MTA vs HJ Dream11 prediction and MTA vs HJ Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MTA vs HJ Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.
