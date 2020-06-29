Last Updated:

MTA Vs HJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Israel Basketball League Live Game Info

MTA vs HJ Dream11: Maccabi Tel-Aviv (MTA) will square off against Hapoel Jerusalem BC (HJ) in the upcoming Israel Basketball League game on Monday, June 29.

Written By
Adil Khan
mta vs hj dream11

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (MTA) will square off against Hapoel Jerusalem BC (HJ) in the upcoming Israel Basketball League game on Monday, June 29 at Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, Israel. The game is scheduled to start at 11:45 PM IST. Maccabi Tel-Aviv (MTA) are currently leading Israel Basketball League standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 20-2 in the 22 games they've played so far.

Hapoel Jerusalem BC (HJ), on the other hand, occupy the second spot in the standings. They have a win-loss record of 18-4 in the 22 games they've played so far.

MTA vs HJ Dream11 prediction: Live game schedule

  • Date: Monday, June 29, 2020
  • Time: 11:45 PM IST
  • Venue: Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, Israel

Also Read l MCH vs INZ Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Israeli Basketball Premier League live

MTA vs HJ Dream11 team, full squads

MTA vs HJ Dream11 team: Maccabi Tel-Aviv squad

Elijah Bryant, Scottie Wilbekin, Quincy Acy, Jalen Reynolds, Angelo Caloiaro, Othello Hunter, Sandy Cohen, Omri Casspi, Deni Avdija, Tyler Dorsey, John Di Bartolomeo, Aaron Jackson, Nate Wolters, Jake Cohen, Dori Sahar, Tarik Black, Amar’s Stoudemire, Yovel Zoosman

MTA vs HJ Dream11 team: Hapoel Jerusalem BC squad

Tamir Blatt, Deividas Sirvydis, Jeremy Pargo, James Feldeine, Daniel Rosenbaum, Guy Dotan, Nimrod Levi, Dvir Ringvald, John Holland, Suleiman Braimoh, Emanuel Terry, Idan Zalmanson, Bar Timor, Alon Sapir

Also Read l LFL Vs ZGB Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, preview, CBA live game info

MTA vs HJ Dream11 prediction: MTA vs HJ Dream11 top picks

  • Maccabi Tel-Aviv (MTA): Elijah Bryant, Scottie Wilbekin, Quincy Acy
  • Hapoel Jerusalem BC (HJ): Tamir Blatt, Deividas Sirvydis, Jeremy Pargo

MTA vs HJ Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

  • Maccabi Tel-Aviv (MTA): Scottie Wilbekin (PG), Tyler Dorsey (SG), Yovel Zoosman (SF), Jake Cohen (PF), Deni Avdija (C)
  • Hapoel Jerusalem BC (HJ): Deividas Sirvydis (PG), Guy Dotan (SG), John Holland (SF), Suleiman Braimoh (PF), Idan Zalmanson (C)

Also Read l XFT Vs QE Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, preview, CBA live game info

MTA vs HJ Dream11 prediction: MTA vs HJ Dream11 team

  • Point Guard: Scottie Wilbekin
  • Shooting Guard: Tyler Dorsey (SP), Guy Dotan
  • Small Forward: Yovel Zoosman, John Holland
  • Power Forward: Angelo Caloiaro, Jake Cohen
  • Center: Idan Zalmanson

MTA vs HJ Dream11 prediction

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (MTA) start as favourites to win the game.

Please note that the MTA vs HJ Dream11 prediction and MTA vs HJ Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MTA vs HJ Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Maccabi Tel-Aviv/Instagram

Also Read l ZL vs BD Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, preview, CBA live

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all