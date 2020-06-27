LFL Vs ZGB Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Preview, CBA Live Game Info

Quick links:
Liaoning Flying Leopards will face Zhejiang Golden Bulls in the upcoming game in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) on June 27 at 5.00 PM (IST) in China. In the regular season chart, Flying Leopards are on the fifth spot with a points difference of 141. On the other hand, the Golden Bulls are on the ninth spot with a points difference of 174.
Flying Leopards have managed to pull off only two victories in their last five games and will desperately hunt for a win against Golden Bulls. Meanwhile, Golden Bulls have won 3 out of their last 5 games. Golden Bulls are currently on a two-game winning streak and they will look forward to extending in their upcoming game.
Zhuang Ma (PG), Shiyan Gao (PG), Zhi Xuan Liu (SG), Yan Shoqui (SG), KaiQi Sun (SF), Xu Guo (SF) Lu Zije (PF), Wang Huadong (PF) Liu Yab Yu (C), Allun Guo (SG), Minchen Chong (SF), Dejun Han (C)
Shuajpeng Cheng (PG), Qian Wu (SG), Lai Junhao (SF), Xuhang Zhu (PF), Dayu Zhang (C), Ylbo Wang (PG), Xiaotian Lin (PG), Yuchen Liu (SG), Lei Fu (SG), Wenbo Lu (SF), Wang Zilu (SF), Bai Jie (SF)
Zhao Jiwie (PG), Allan Guo (SG), Minchen Chong (SF), Tian Ju He (PF), Dejan Han (C)
Shuajpeng Cheng (PG), Qian Wu (SG), Lai Junhao (SF), Xuhang Zhu (PF), Dayu Zhang (C)
S. Cheng (SG), A. Guo (SF), Q. Wu (SF), Z. Xuan Liu (SF), W. Lu (PF), T. He (C). W. Huyadong (C), D. Han (SP)
