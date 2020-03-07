Draymond Green Roasts Charles Barkley By Threatening To Take Away His TV Pundit Job

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was his usual hothead self after he went all out in slamming NBA analyst Charles Barkley during a recent interview session. The footage from the interview has since gone viral on social media where Green had some harsh words for the former 76ers star.

Draymond Green on the recent TNT criticism: “(Charles) Barkley should stop before I take his job. Because I can do that well, too...He also can’t talk basketball with me either. Not smart enough, not qualified. No rings, can’t sit at this table.” pic.twitter.com/AmGw6jZidE — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 6, 2020

Also Read | Heartbroken Draymond Green Refuses To Accept And Talk About Kobe Bryant's Death

Charles Barkley criticises Draymond Green over poor stats

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal have been repeatedly criticising NBA stars during the post-game show on NBA on TNT. Charles Barkley has particularly been critical of Draymond Green's performances this season. The 30-year-old has struggled to keep the Warriors afloat in absence of the stars like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. While the three-time NBA champion may not be at blame solely, his performances have taken a dip this season. He is averaging a lowly 8.0 points and 6.2 rebounds this season.

Also Read | NBA Rumours: Warriors Star Draymond Green To Sign Multi-million Converse Shoe Deal

Draymond Green blasts off at Charles Barkley

The 30-year-old apparently had enough of the criticism from Charles Barkley after he threatened to take Barkley's job on NBA on TNT. Draymond Green further slammed Charles Barkley for his basketball knowledge claiming without any NBA rings Barkley shouldn't even sit on the table.

He already didn’t make enough money playing, so he needs that job. He should stop talking to me. I’d like to (have) a tendency to end people, so he should stop before I take his job - Draymond Green calls out Charles Barkley

Also Read | Draymond Green Ejected After 'explicit Rant' On Referees; LeBron James Enjoys Moment

Warriors vs 76ers live streaming: Draymond Green injury? Steph Curry return

Warriors are currently enduring a tough season in the NBA. With a 14-49 (win-loss) record, Warriors are the worst side in the NBA and may have already started planning for the next NBA season. Stephen Curry made his much-awaited return to the Warriors line-up during their 121-113 loss to the Raptors. With Curry back in action, Warriors could face an upturn in form in the coming weeks. However, a knee injury to Green means he is facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

Warriors vs 76ers live streaming

They will host Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night (Sunday IST). The Warriors vs 76ers live streaming will be on Sony LIV while the live telecast will be provided by Sony TEN Network.

Also Read | Draymond Green Hits Ridiculous Shot Through Bottom Of The Basket; NBA Fans Left Confused