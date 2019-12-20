BAY Vs BAR Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Other Game Details

FC Bayern Munich will be playing against FC Barcelona in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Saturday, December 21 at 1:00 AM IST. Both the teams will be squaring off against each other at the Audi Dome in Munich. Here is the preview and more about their basketball rivalry besides Dream11 predictions.

Also Read: ANA Vs MOS Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks And Other Game Details

BAY vs BAR preview

FC Bayern Munich is currently lying on the 10th place of the points table with 12 points. They have played a total of 14 games and have won 6 and lost 8 of them. In the last 5 games played, Bayern have won 2 and lost 3. Their last two matches ended with them winning against Zenit St Petersburg and ALBA Berlin. If they continue to play well and win games, they can win in the future also.

FC Barcelona is currently 3rd with 22 points. They have played 14 games and have won 11 and lost 3 of them. They come into the game with a hat-trick of wins against teams like Khimki Moscow Region, Panathinaikos OPAP Athens and LDLC Asvel Villeurbanne. They can secure second position by winning this game.

Also Read: Adam Sandler's Basketball Skills Go Viral After Impressive Passes In Pickup Game

BAY vs BAR Dream11 squads

FC Bayern Munich: Jason George, Thomas Bray, Alex King, Petteri Koponen, Greg Monroe, Vladimir Lucic, Maodo Lo, Nihad Dedovic, Paul Zipper, Demarcus Nelson, Diego Flaccadori, Danilo Barthel, Mathias Lessor, Joshua Huestis, Leon Radosevic, Sasha Grant, Matej Rudan.

Also Read: Russell Westbrook Hilariously Forces Arena Staff Check If The Rim Is 10-feet Or Not

FC Barcelona: Brandon Davies, Kevin Pangos, Pau Ribas, Adam Hanga, Rolands Smits, Artem Pustovyi, Pierre Oriola, Alex Abrines, Cory Higgins, Malcolm Delaney, Kyle Kuric, Victor Claver, Leandro Bolmaro, Sergi Martinez, Nikola Mirotic, Ante Tomic.

Also Read: LeBron James Passes Gary Payton To Occupy 9th Spot On NBA's All-time Assists List

BAY vs BAR Dream11 team

Point Guard: Malcolm Delaney (Vice-Captain)

Shooting Guard: Cory Higgins, Kyle Kuric, Nihad Dedovic

Small Forward: Victor Claver, Paul Zipper

Power Forward: Nikola Mirotic (Captain)

Center: Mathias Lessor

BAY vs BAR Dream11 prediction

FC Barcelona will be favourites to win the game.

Note - The FEN vs ZEN Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.