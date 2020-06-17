Bay Vs RL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live Game Info

Bayern Munich is all set to take on Riesen Ludwigsburg in the first quarter-final game of the Basketball Bundesliga season. The game will be held on Wednesday night (Thursday, June 18 at 12 AM IST) at the Sendling-Westpark, Munich, Germany. The BAY vs RL Dream11 prediction game can be played on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the BAY vs RL Dream11 prediction, BAY vs RL Dream11 team and BAY vs RL Dream11 top picks.

BAY vs RL Dream11 prediction: BAY vs RL Dream11 preview

The BAY vs RL clash is the clash of teams who currently occupy top two positions in the league. Bayern Munich have played 21 games this season and have won 19 games and lost 2 games so far. Bayern Munich lost their previous game against EWE Baskets Oldenburg 81-89 and will be looking to bounce back and win their quarterfinal game.

On the other hand, Riesen Ludwigsburg won 17 games and lost 4 games from the 21 games they played so far this season. Riesen Ludwigsburg also lost their previous game against Alba Berlin 89-97 and they will be looking to win their quarterfinal game against stronger side their Bayern Munich.

Squads for the BAY vs RL Dream11 team

BAY vs RL Dream11 team squad – BAY

Maodo Lo, Zan Sisko, Ismet Akpinar, Thomas Bray, Petteri Koponen, Diego Flaccadori, Jason George, Paul Zipser, Vladimir Lucic, Matej Rudan, Sasha Grant, Danilo Barthel, Alex King, Mathias Lessort, Leon Radosevic, Jacob Knauf

BAY vs RL Dream11 team squad – RL

John Patrick, Jaleen Smith, Radii Caisin, Marcos Knight, Lukas Herzog, Zamal Nixon, Nick Weiler-Babb, Teyvon Myers, Ariel Hukporti, Cameron Jackson, Jonas Wohlfarth-Bottermann, Christian von Fintel, David Brembly, Thomas Wimbush II, Hans Brase, Khadeen Carrington, Konstantin Klein, Jairus Lyles, Johannes Patrick and Tanner Leissner.

BAY vs RL Dream 11 top picks

Here's our Bay vs RL top picks for the Bay vs RL Dream11 game

M Knight

Sasha Grant

Lessort

Weiler Babb

BAY vs RL Dream 11 top picks: BAY vs RL Dream11 starting 5

BAY vs RL Dream 11 top picks: BAY vs RL Dream11 starting 5: BAY

Maodo Lo (PG), Vladimir Lucic (SG), Paul Zipser (SF), Danilo Barthel (PF), Mathias Lessort(C)

BAY vs RL Dream 11 top picks: BAY vs RL Dream11 starting 5 : RL

Zaman Nixon (PG), Marcos Knight (SG), Jaleen Smith (SF), Nick Wailer Babb (PF), Thomas Wimbush (C)

BAY vs RL Dream11 team

BAY vs RL Dream11 prediction

As per our BAY vs RL Dream11 prediction, Bayern Munich are the favourites.to win the game

Note: The BAY vs RL Dream11 prediction and BAY vs RL Dream11 top picks are our own and does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: FC BAYERN BASKETBALL / INSTAGRAM)