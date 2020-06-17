FSL Vs ULM Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live

Quick links:
Fraport Skyliners will face off against Ratiopharm Ulm in the Basketball Bundesliga this week. The game will be played on Wednesday, June 17. Here is the FSL vs ULM Dream11 prediction, FSL vs ULM Dream11 team news, FSL vs ULM Dream11 top picks, schedule and preview.
Venue: Audi Dome
Date: Wednesday, June 17
Time: 8 pm IST
Fraport Skyliners and Ratiopharm Ulm will lock horns in the quarter-final of the Basketball Bundesliga. Ratiopharm Ulm reached the quarter-final courtesy of being placed first on the group A points table. They have a flawless win record in group A with four straight victories. Fraport Skyliners made it to the quarter-final courtesy of their fourth-place finish on the group B table. They won just once while suffering defeats on three occasions. In the previous game, Skyliners were defeated 99-83 by Brose Bamberg, while Ulm defeated Gottingen 89-66 in their previous clash. The second quarter-final is set to be played between Bayern Munich and Ludwigsburg.
Fraport Skyliners: Richard Freudenberg, Nigel Pruitt, Yorman Bartolo, Leon Kratzer, Gytis Masiulis, Aaron Kayser, Joe Rahon, Akeem Vargas, Len Schoormann, Lamont Jones, Matthew McQuaid, Bruno Vrcic, Quantez Robertson, Shaquille Hines, Marco Voller
Ratiopharm Ulm: Per Gunther, Christoph Philipps, Zachary Ensminger, Timo Lanmuller, Thomas Klepeisz, Archie Goodwin, Tyler Harvey, Kristofer Krause, Derek Willis, Moritz Krimmer, Patrick Heckmann, Andreas Obst, Mate Fazekas, Maximilian Ugrai, Marius Stoll, Gavin Schilling, Nat Diallo, Nicolos Bretzel, Dylan Osetkowski
Point guard: Thomas Klepeisz
Shooting guards: Tyler Harvey, Lamont Jones
Small forwards: Quantez Robertson, Patrick Heckmann
Power forwards: Yorman Bartolo, Andreas Obst
Center: Leon Kratzer
Quantez Robertson and Yorman Bartolo are the star players for Fraport Skyliners. On the other hand, Tyler Harvey and Andreas Obst are the players to watch out for in the Ratiopharm Ulm side.
Ratiopharm Ulm are the favourites in this game.