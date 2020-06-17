FSL Vs ULM Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live

Fraport Skyliners will face off against Ratiopharm Ulm in the Basketball Bundesliga this week. The game will be played on Wednesday, June 17. Here is the FSL vs ULM Dream11 prediction, FSL vs ULM Dream11 team news, FSL vs ULM Dream11 top picks, schedule and preview.

FSL vs ULM Dream11 prediction: FSL vs ULM Dream11 schedule

Venue: Audi Dome

Date: Wednesday, June 17

Time: 8 pm IST

FSL vs ULM Dream11 prediction: FSL vs ULM Dream11 preview

Fraport Skyliners and Ratiopharm Ulm will lock horns in the quarter-final of the Basketball Bundesliga. Ratiopharm Ulm reached the quarter-final courtesy of being placed first on the group A points table. They have a flawless win record in group A with four straight victories. Fraport Skyliners made it to the quarter-final courtesy of their fourth-place finish on the group B table. They won just once while suffering defeats on three occasions. In the previous game, Skyliners were defeated 99-83 by Brose Bamberg, while Ulm defeated Gottingen 89-66 in their previous clash. The second quarter-final is set to be played between Bayern Munich and Ludwigsburg.

FSL vs ULM Dream11 prediction: FSL vs ULM Dream11 team news (Full squads)

Fraport Skyliners: Richard Freudenberg, Nigel Pruitt, Yorman Bartolo, Leon Kratzer, Gytis Masiulis, Aaron Kayser, Joe Rahon, Akeem Vargas, Len Schoormann, Lamont Jones, Matthew McQuaid, Bruno Vrcic, Quantez Robertson, Shaquille Hines, Marco Voller

Ratiopharm Ulm: Per Gunther, Christoph Philipps, Zachary Ensminger, Timo Lanmuller, Thomas Klepeisz, Archie Goodwin, Tyler Harvey, Kristofer Krause, Derek Willis, Moritz Krimmer, Patrick Heckmann, Andreas Obst, Mate Fazekas, Maximilian Ugrai, Marius Stoll, Gavin Schilling, Nat Diallo, Nicolos Bretzel, Dylan Osetkowski

FSL vs ULM Dream11 prediction: FSL vs ULM Dream11 team

Point guard: Thomas Klepeisz

Shooting guards: Tyler Harvey, Lamont Jones

Small forwards: Quantez Robertson, Patrick Heckmann

Power forwards: Yorman Bartolo, Andreas Obst

Center: Leon Kratzer

FSL vs ULM Dream11 prediction: FSL vs ULM Dream11 top picks

Quantez Robertson and Yorman Bartolo are the star players for Fraport Skyliners. On the other hand, Tyler Harvey and Andreas Obst are the players to watch out for in the Ratiopharm Ulm side.

FSL vs ULM Dream11 prediction

Ratiopharm Ulm are the favourites in this game.

Note: The FSL vs ULM Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The FSL vs ULM Dream11 team selection and FSL vs ULM Dream11 top picks do not guarantee a 100% result in your games.

Image courtesy: Fraport Skyliners Instagram