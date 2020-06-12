CA Vs CHT Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Women's Super Basketball League Live

Chunghua Telecom will play Cathay Life in the Women's Super Basketball League this week. The game will be played on Friday, June 12. Here is the CA vs CHT Dream11 prediction, CA vs CHT Dream11 team news, CA vs CHT Dream11 top picks and schedule.

CA vs CHT Dream11 prediction: CA vs CHT Dream11 schedule

Venue: Taiwan Stadium

Date: Friday, June 12

Time: 2.30 pm IST

CA vs CHT Dream11 prediction: CA vs CHT Dream11 preview

Cathay Life have enjoyed a great campaign this season courtesy of their 100 percent victory record. They are yet to suffer a defeat in the competition with 12 victories, occupying the top spot on the points table. In the previous game against Taiyuan, Cathay Life won with a 93-58 score. Chunghua Telecom, on the other hand, are placed second on the points table having won five games, while losing on seven occasions. They defeated Taiwan Power 68-62 in the previous clash.

CA vs CHT Dream11 prediction: CA vs CHT Dream11 team, full squads

Cathay Life: Huang Fan-Shan, Jou-Chen Huang, Pin Lo, Chen Yu-Chun, Zheng Yi-Xiu, Wu Yi-Ting, Ling-Chuan Huang, Lan Hao-Yu, Han Ya-en, Wang Wei-Lin, Lin Yu-Ting, Li You-Ruei, Wei-An Chen, Ou Jie, Yang Qing, Chen Yu-Chun, Zheng Yi-Xiu, Wu Yi-Ting.

Chunghua Telecom: Fan-Shan, Pin Lo, Jou-Chen Huang, Zheng Yi-Xiu, Chen Yu-Chun, Wu Yi-Ting, Ling-Chuan Huang, Han Ya-En, Huang Xi-han, Lan Hao-Yu, Lin Yu-Ting, Wang Wei-Lin, Li You-Ruei, Wei-An Chen, Ou Jie, Yang Qing, Lin Yushu, Huan Hsiang-Ting

CA vs CHT Dream11 prediction: CA vs CHT Dream11 team

Point Guard: Huang Fan-Shan

Shooting Guard: Chen Yu-Chun, Zheng Yi-Xiu

Small Forward: Han Ya-en, Huang Xi-han

Power Forward: Lin Yu-Ting, Lin Yushu

Centre: Huan Hsiang-Ting

CA vs CHT Dream11 prediction: CA vs CHT Dream11 top picks

Lin Yu-Ting is the star player to watch out for Cathay Life. On the other hand, Huan Hsiang-Ting is the player to watch out for, when it comes to Chunghua Telecom.

CA vs CHT Dream11 match prediction

Cathay Life are the favourites in this game.

Note: The CA vs CHT Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The CA vs CHT Dream11 team and CA vs CHT Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.