BGG Vs BAY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live

BG Gottingen (BGG) will face Bayern Munich (BAY) in their next Basketball Bundesliga clash at the Audi Dome in Munich. BG Gottingen are currently on the fourth spot on the Basketball Bundesliga table with three points to their name, having managed to win one out of the two games played in the season so far. As for Bayern Munich, they are on the third position in the league with three points in their bank. Bayern Munich have emerged victorious in one of the two games they have played so far.

The BGG vs BAY game will commence on Friday, June 12 at 8 pm. Fans can play the BGG vs BAY Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the BGG vs BAY Dream11 prediction, BGG vs BAY Dream11 top picks and BGG vs BAY Dream11 team.

BGG vs BAY Dream11 team

BGG vs BAY Dream11 top picks

Bennet Hundt (Captain) Dominic Lockhart (Vice-captain) Alex Ruoff Jason George Sasha Grant Alex King

Squads for the BGG vs BAY Dream11 team

BGG vs BAY Dream11 team: BG Gottingen (BGG)

Dolf Veltman, Jannes Hundt, Marvin Omuvwie, Leon Williams, Bennet Hundt, Erol Ersek, Kevin Bryant, Elias Lasisi, Dominic Lockhart, Mihajlo Andric, Alex Ruoff, Terry Allen, Mathis Monninghoff, Jito Kok, Dennis Kramer

BGG vs BAY Dream11 team: Bayern Munich (BAY)

Maodo Lo, Zan Sisko, Ismet Akpinar, Thomas Bray, Petteri Koponen, Diego Flaccadori, Jason George, Paul Zipser, Vladimir Lucic, Matej Rudan, Sasha Grant, Danilo Barthel, Alex King, Mathias Lessort, Leon Radosevic, Jacob Knauf

BGG vs BAY Dream11 team

BGG vs BAY Dream11 team: BG Gottingen

Bennet Hundt (PG), Dominic Lockhart (SG), Alex Ruoff(SF), Mathis Monninghoff (PF), Jito Kok (C)

BGG vs BAY Dream11 team: Bayern Munich

Maodo Lo (PG), Jason George (SG), Sasha Grant (SF), Alex King (PF), Leon Radosevic (C)

BGG vs BAY Dream11 prediction

Our BGG vs BAY Dream11 prediction is that Bayern Munich will win this game.

Note: The BGG vs BAY Dream11 prediction, BGG vs BAY Dream11 top picks and BGG vs BAY Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BGG vs BAY Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.