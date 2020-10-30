BCK Vs BEL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Basketball Live

Khimki Moscow Region (BCK) will face Crvena Zvezda MTS Belgrade (BEL) in the upcoming game of EuroLeague Basketball on Friday, October 30 at 10:30 pm IST (6:00 PM CET). The game will be played at the Mytishchi Arena in Moscow. Here is our BCK vs BEL Dream11 prediction, top picks and BCK vs BEL Dream11 team.

BCK vs BEL Dream11 prediction: BCK vs BEL Dream11 team and preview

Despite winning their last game against KK Mega Bemaxx, Crvena Zvezda MTS Belgrade are 12th in the EuroLeague Basketball standings with two wins and two losses. Khimki Moscow Region, on the other hand, have lost all (five) of their matches in the tournament and would look to move up the charts on Friday.

BCK vs BEL live: BCK vs BEL schedule

Date: Friday, October 30, 2020

Time: 10:30 pm IST (6:00 pm CET)

Venue: Mytishchi Arena in Moscow, Russia

BCK vs BEL Dream11 prediction: Squad list

Khimki Moscow Region squad

Alexey Shved, Errick Mccollum, Janis Timma, Sergey Karasev, Vyacheslav Zaytsev, Egor Vialtsev, Sergey Monia, Vladislav Sharapov, Greg Monroe, Vladislav Odinokov, Evgeny Voronov, Stefan Jovic, Devin Booker, Jonas Jerebko, Dairis Bertans, Jordan Mickey

Crvena Zvezda MTS Belgrade squad

Taylor Rochestie, Johnny O'Bryant, Langston Hall, Torrian Walden, Jordan Loyd, Aleksa Uskokovic, Dejan Davidovac, Branko Lazic, Duop Reath, Aleksa Radanov, Ognjen Dobric, Marko Simonovic, Marko Jagodic-Kuridza, Borisa Simanic, Ognjen Kuzmic, Emanuel Terry

BCK vs BEL Dream11 prediction: BCK vs BEL Dream11 top picks

Khimki Moscow Region: Vyacheslav Zaytsev, Jonas Jerebko, Greg Monroe

Crvena Zvezda MTS Belgrade: Jordan Loyd, Marko Jagodic-Kuridza, Torrian Walden

BCK vs BEL Dream11 prediction: BCK vs BEL Dream11 team

Point Guards: Jordan Loyd, Vyacheslav Zaytsev

Shooting Guard: Torrian Walden (SP), Sergey Karasev

Small Forwards: Dejan Davidovac

Power Forward: Jonas Jerebko, Marko Jagodic-Kuridza

Centers: Greg Monroe

BCK vs BEL live: BCK vs BEL match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Crvena Zvezda MTS Belgrade are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The BCK vs BEL Dream11 prediction and BCK vs BEL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BCK vs BEL Dream11 team and BCK vs BEL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: KK Crvena Zvezda Twitter