BCK Vs MTA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Basketball

BC Khimki Moscow will take on Maccabi Tel-Aviv BC in a Week 5 game of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Basketball Cup. The BCK vs MTA match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST on October 23 from the Khimki Basketball Center in Moscow. Here is our BCK vs MTA Dream11 prediction, BCK vs MTA Dream11 team and top picks for the same.

📺 К сожалению матч против @MaccabitlvBC пройдет без зрителей, а значит завтра собираемся перед экранами телевизоров, чтобы поддержать любимую команду! Начало игры в 20:00, все игры @EuroLeague посмотреть в приложении нашего партнера Winline и на МАТЧ ТВ!#ХимкиМаккаби #KHIMTA pic.twitter.com/N3Cl9AAGU5 — BC Khimki (@Khimkibasket) October 22, 2020

Also Read | WNBA's Seattle Storm Choose To Endorse Biden-Harris As A Team In Unusual Pro Sports Move

BCK vs MTA Dream11 prediction: Match preview

BC Khimki Moscow are having a terrible EuroLeague Basketball 2020-21 season. They are still searching for their first win as they head into their fifth encounter in the tournament tonight. Having lost four matches in a row, BC Khimki Moscow are bottom of the standings with zero points and a points difference of -185. Khimki's first loss was a close 76-78 to Panathinaikos, but things went downhill from there. They have since lost to Zalgiris by 14 points, Real Madrid by 9 and Baskonia by 17.

Maccabi Tel-Aviv BC meanwhile, are not in a much better place. They have lost three of their four games so far, putting them in 13th place in the EuroLeague table. Maccabi Tel-Aviv BC's only win has come against Alba Berlin - they won the game 80-73. However, they could not keep up with that momentum and will now hope to turn their fortunes around against the struggling BC Khimki side.

Also Read | LeBron James Lends His Voice To The New GMC Hummer EV Commercial, Twitter Reacts

BCK vs MTA playing 11: Predicted starting lineup

BC Khimki Moscow predicted starting lineup

Vyacheslav Zaytsev (PG), Dairis Bertans (SG), Sergey Monia (SF), Devin Booker (PF), Jonas Jerebko (C)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv BC predicted starting lineup

Tyler Dorsey (PG), Scottie Wilbekin (SG), Sandy Cohen (SF), Angelo Caloiaro (PF), Ante Zizic (C)

BCK vs MTA Key Players

BC Khimki Moscow - Jonas Jerebko (PG), Dairis Bertans (SG), Sergey Monia (SF)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv BC - Tyler Dorsey (PG), Scottie Wilbekin (SG), Sandy Cohen (SF)

Also Read | NBA 2K21 Ratings: LeBron James Tops List At 98; Giannis, Anthony Davis Follow

BCK vs MTA Dream11 team

PG: Tyler Dorsey, Vyacheslav Zaytsev

SG: Scottie Wilbekin

SF: Sergey Monia, Sandy Cohen

PF: Devin Booker (SP)

C: Ante Zizic, Jonas Jerebko

BCK vs MTA Dream11 prediction

According to our BCK vs MTA match prediction, Maccabi Tel-Aviv will win this match.

Note: The BCK vs MTA Dream11 prediction and BCK vs MTA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BCK vs MTA Dream11 team and BCK vs MTA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | DeMar DeRozan Trade: NBA Star Could Join Pistons, Knicks After Reported Dislike For Spurs

Image Credits: Maccabi Tel-Aviv BC Twitter