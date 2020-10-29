MOS Vs VAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Basketball Game Preview

Quick links:
CSKA Moscow (MOS) will face Valencia Basket (VAL) in the upcoming game of EuroLeague Basketball on Thursday, October 29 at 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM CET). The game will be played at Sports Swimming Complex CSKA in Moscow, Russia. Here is our MOS vs VAL Dream11 prediction, MOS vs VAL top picks, and the MOS vs VAL Dream11 team.
By winning their last three games against Obradoiro, Zaragoza, and Zalgiris Kaunas, respectively, Valencia Basket has moved to the fourth spot of the EuroLeague Basketball standings. Mike James and team have played four games so far in the tournament and have lost only one, coming from the hands of Barcelona. CSKA Moscow, on the other hand, is at the thirteenth spot on the charts with three losses and only two wins.
Joel Bolomboy, Alexander Khomenko, Mike James, Darrun Hilliard, Ivan Ukhov, Daniel Hackett, Semen Antonov, Janis Strelnieks, Johannes Voigtmann, Will Clyburn, Tornike Shengelia, Andrei Lopatin, Yury Umrikhin, Nikola Milutinov, Nikita Kurbanov
Vanja Marinkovic, Klemen Prepelic, Jaime Pradilla, Josep Puerto, Louis Labeyrie, Sam Van Rossom, Mike Tobey, Nikola Kalinic, Bojan Dubljevic, Guillem Vives, Fernando San Emeterio, Derrick Williams, Martin Hermannsson, Joan Sastre, Millan Jimenez, Tomas Pavelka, Guillem Ferrando
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Valencia Basket are the favourites to win the game.
День игры! В «Мегаспорте» наша команда примет «горячую» @valenciabasket.— CSKA Moscow (@cskabasket) October 29, 2020
🏀 #ЦСКАВаленсия
🏟 «Мегаспорт»
⌚ 20:00 (мск)
📺 Матч! Игра, Euroleague TV
🎟 https://t.co/FkwXUNI6Xc pic.twitter.com/5olkUurRYK
Note: The MOS vs VAL Dream11 prediction, MOS vs VAL playing 11 and MOS vs VAL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MOS vs VAL Dream11 team and MOS vs VAL match prediction do not guarantee positive results.
