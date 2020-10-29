MOS Vs VAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Basketball Game Preview

CSKA Moscow (MOS) will face Valencia Basket (VAL) in the upcoming game of EuroLeague Basketball on Thursday, October 29 at 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM CET). The game will be played at Sports Swimming Complex CSKA in Moscow, Russia. Here is our MOS vs VAL Dream11 prediction, MOS vs VAL top picks, and the MOS vs VAL Dream11 team.

MOS vs VAL Dream11 prediction: MOS vs VAL Dream11 team and preview

By winning their last three games against Obradoiro, Zaragoza, and Zalgiris Kaunas, respectively, Valencia Basket has moved to the fourth spot of the EuroLeague Basketball standings. Mike James and team have played four games so far in the tournament and have lost only one, coming from the hands of Barcelona. CSKA Moscow, on the other hand, is at the thirteenth spot on the charts with three losses and only two wins.

MOS vs VAL live: MOS vs VAL schedule

Date: Thursday, October 29, 2020

Time: 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM CET)

Venue: Sports Swimming Complex CSKA in Moscow, Russia

MOS vs VAL Dream11 prediction: Squad list

MOS vs VAL Dream11: CSKA Moscow squad

Joel Bolomboy, Alexander Khomenko, Mike James, Darrun Hilliard, Ivan Ukhov, Daniel Hackett, Semen Antonov, Janis Strelnieks, Johannes Voigtmann, Will Clyburn, Tornike Shengelia, Andrei Lopatin, Yury Umrikhin, Nikola Milutinov, Nikita Kurbanov

MOS vs VAL Dream11: Valencia Basket squad

Vanja Marinkovic, Klemen Prepelic, Jaime Pradilla, Josep Puerto, Louis Labeyrie, Sam Van Rossom, Mike Tobey, Nikola Kalinic, Bojan Dubljevic, Guillem Vives, Fernando San Emeterio, Derrick Williams, Martin Hermannsson, Joan Sastre, Millan Jimenez, Tomas Pavelka, Guillem Ferrando

MOS vs VAL Dream11 prediction: Top picks

CSKA Moscow: Mike James, Will Clyburn, Tornike Shengelia

Valencia Basket: Klemen Prepelic, Nikola Kalinic, Bojan Dubljevic

MOS vs VAL Dream11 prediction: MOS vs VAL Dream11 team

Point Guards: Mike James, Guillem Vives

Shooting Guard: Klemen Prepelic, Darrun Hilliard

Small Forwards: Will Clyburn, Nikola Kalinic

Power Forward: Tornike Shengelia

Centers: Bojan Dubljevic

MOS vs VAL live: MOS vs VAL match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Valencia Basket are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The MOS vs VAL Dream11 prediction, MOS vs VAL playing 11 and MOS vs VAL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MOS vs VAL Dream11 team and MOS vs VAL match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: CSKA Moscow/ Twitter