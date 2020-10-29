MTA Vs FEN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Live

Quick links:
Maccabi Tel Aviv will lock horns with Fenerbahce in the EuroLeague. The game will be played on Thursday, October 29 (Friday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:35 am IST at the Menora Mivtachim Arena. Here is our MTA vs FEN Dream11 prediction, MTA vs FEN Dream11 team, top picks and game preview.
Venue: Menora Mivtachim Arena, Greater Tel Aviv Area, Israel
Date: Thursday. October 29
Time: 12:35 am IST
Fenerbahce come into this game at the back of a defeat in the hands of Panathinaikos and have two wins and three defeats now from their five, on the other hand, Maccabi Tel Aviv too have a similar record having won two and lost three of their five, but come into this game on a back of a very tight victory against BC Khimki.
⚡️GAMEDAY⚡️— Maccabi Tel Aviv BC (@MaccabitlvBC) October 29, 2020
🏀 @EuroLeague game 6
🆚 @FBBasketbol
🏟️ Menora mivtachim arena, Tel Aviv
🕘 21:00 (ISR time)
📺 @sport5il (5SPORT - channel 55)
ℹ️ Preview👉https://t.co/vCeuzO94Mw pic.twitter.com/gsaeGCuFTj
Also Read | Tyler Herro And Girlfriend Katya Elise Henry Reveal His New Tattoo, Get Roasted Online
Maccabi Tel Aviv: Othello Hunter, Chris Jones Jr, Angelo Caloiaro, Oz Blayzer, Ante Zizic, Elijah Bryant, Scottie WilbekinTyer Dorsey, Dragan Bender, Sandy Cohen
Fenerbahce: Jerell Eddie, Dyshawn Pierre, Nando De Colo, Danilo Barthel, Jan Vesley, Nando De Colo, Lorenzo Brown, Ali Muhammed, Leo Westermann, Johnny Hamilton, Tarik Biberovic
Also Read | Daryl Morey Net Worth: How Much Is The Former Houston Rockets GM Worth?
Maccabi Tel Aviv
Fenerbahce
Also Read | Giannis Antetokounmpo Confirms Disney Biopic On His Life, Seeks Actors To Play Main Roles
Point Guard: Lorenzo Brown (SP), E Bryant, T Dorsey
Shooting Guard: S Wilbekin
Small Forward: D Pierre
Power Forward: A Caloiaro
Centre: A Duverioglu, Ante Zizic (PP)
Maccabi Tel Aviv: Ante Zizic
Fenerbahce: Jan Vesley
As per our MTA vs FEN Dream11 prediction, Maccabi Tel Aviv are backed to win this game.
Also Read | Raptors' Terance Davis Charged With Assault, Criminal Mischief For Allegedly Punching Ex
Note: The MTA vs FEN Dream11 prediction and MTA vs FEN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MTA vs FEN Dream11 team selection and top picks do not guarantee positive results.
Image courtesy: Maccabi Tel Aviv BC Twitter