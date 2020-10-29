MTA Vs FEN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Live

Maccabi Tel Aviv will lock horns with Fenerbahce in the EuroLeague. The game will be played on Thursday, October 29 (Friday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:35 am IST at the Menora Mivtachim Arena. Here is our MTA vs FEN Dream11 prediction, MTA vs FEN Dream11 team, top picks and game preview.

MTA vs FEN live: MTA vs FEN Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Menora Mivtachim Arena, Greater Tel Aviv Area, Israel

Date: Thursday. October 29

Time: 12:35 am IST

MTA vs FEN live: MTA vs FEN Dream11 prediction and preview

Fenerbahce come into this game at the back of a defeat in the hands of Panathinaikos and have two wins and three defeats now from their five, on the other hand, Maccabi Tel Aviv too have a similar record having won two and lost three of their five, but come into this game on a back of a very tight victory against BC Khimki.

MTA vs FEN Dream 11 prediction: Squad List

Maccabi Tel Aviv: Othello Hunter, Chris Jones Jr, Angelo Caloiaro, Oz Blayzer, Ante Zizic, Elijah Bryant, Scottie WilbekinTyer Dorsey, Dragan Bender, Sandy Cohen

Fenerbahce: Jerell Eddie, Dyshawn Pierre, Nando De Colo, Danilo Barthel, Jan Vesley, Nando De Colo, Lorenzo Brown, Ali Muhammed, Leo Westermann, Johnny Hamilton, Tarik Biberovic

MTA vs FEN Dream11 prediction: MTA vs FEN probable playing 5

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Angelo Caloiaro Oz Blayzer Ante Zizic Scottie Wilbekin Elijah Bryant

Fenerbahce

Edgaras Ulanovas Danilo Barthel Nando De Colo Jan Vesley Lorenzo Brown

MTA vs FEN Dream11 prediction: MTA vs FEN Dream11 team

Point Guard: Lorenzo Brown (SP), E Bryant, T Dorsey

Shooting Guard: S Wilbekin

Small Forward: D Pierre

Power Forward: A Caloiaro

Centre: A Duverioglu, Ante Zizic (PP)

MTA vs FEN live: MTA vs FEN Dream11 prediction and top picks

Maccabi Tel Aviv: Ante Zizic

Fenerbahce: Jan Vesley

MTA vs FEN live: MTA vs FEN Dream11 prediction

As per our MTA vs FEN Dream11 prediction, Maccabi Tel Aviv are backed to win this game.

Note: The MTA vs FEN Dream11 prediction and MTA vs FEN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MTA vs FEN Dream11 team selection and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Maccabi Tel Aviv BC Twitter