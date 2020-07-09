SH Vs ZL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

Quick links:
Shandong Heroes will face Zhejiang Lions in the upcoming game in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) on July 9 at 5.30 PM (IST). In the regular season chart, Shangdong Heroes are on the eighth spot with a points difference of 130. On the other hand, Zhejiang Lions are on the 5th spot with a points difference of 204.
Shandong Heroes have managed to pull off 22 victories from the 38 games they've played and will desperately hunt for a win against Zhejiang Lions. Meanwhile, Zhejiang Lions have won 25 games from their 38. The upcoming SH vs ZL game is expected to determine the future of both the teams in the ongoing CBA season. Here’s a look at SH vs ZL Dream11 top picks and SH vs ZL match prediction.
Ruheng Wang (PG), Qingpeng Zhang (PG), Hui Zhang (SG), Honghan Li (SG), JingYu Li (SF), Henan Sun (SF), Chen Jia (PF), Liu Dapeng (PF), Han Lin Tao (C), Tian Jaifu (C)
Zheng (PG), Cheng (PG), Minghui (SG), Wu (SG), W Lu (SF), Ruoyu (PF), Zhao (PF), Hui (C)
Ruheng Wang (PG), Hui Zhaang (SG), JingYu Li (SF), Cheng Jia (PF), Han Li Tao (C)
S. Cheng (PG), Wu Qi (SG), W. Lu (SF), Xuhong (PF), Zhang (C)
Y. Zhao (PG), Q. Zhang (PG), J. Zhao (SG), R. Wang (SG), J. Li (SF), R. Su (PF), C. Peidong (PF), J. Hu (SP)
As per our SH vs ZL Dream11 prediction, ZL start as favourites in this game.