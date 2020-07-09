SH Vs ZL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

Shandong Heroes will face Zhejiang Lions in the upcoming game in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) on July 9 at 5.30 PM (IST). In the regular season chart, Shangdong Heroes are on the eighth spot with a points difference of 130. On the other hand, Zhejiang Lions are on the 5th spot with a points difference of 204.

SH vs ZL Dream11 prediction: SH vs ZL Dream11 top picks, full squads

Shandong Heroes have managed to pull off 22 victories from the 38 games they've played and will desperately hunt for a win against Zhejiang Lions. Meanwhile, Zhejiang Lions have won 25 games from their 38. The upcoming SH vs ZL game is expected to determine the future of both the teams in the ongoing CBA season. Here’s a look at SH vs ZL Dream11 top picks and SH vs ZL match prediction.

SH vs ZL Dream11 prediction: SH vs ZL Dream11 team: SH squad

Ruheng Wang (PG), Qingpeng Zhang (PG), Hui Zhang (SG), Honghan Li (SG), JingYu Li (SF), Henan Sun (SF), Chen Jia (PF), Liu Dapeng (PF), Han Lin Tao (C), Tian Jaifu (C)

SH vs ZL Dream11 prediction: SH vs ZL Dream11 team: ZL squad

Zheng (PG), Cheng (PG), Minghui (SG), Wu (SG), W Lu (SF), Ruoyu (PF), Zhao (PF), Hui (C)

SH vs ZL Dream11 prediction: SH vs ZL live: SH predicted starting 5

Ruheng Wang (PG), Hui Zhaang (SG), JingYu Li (SF), Cheng Jia (PF), Han Li Tao (C)

SH vs ZL Dream11 prediction: SH vs ZL live: ZL predicted starting 5

S. Cheng (PG), Wu Qi (SG), W. Lu (SF), Xuhong (PF), Zhang (C)

SH vs ZL Dream11 prediction: SH vs ZL Dream11 team

Y. Zhao (PG), Q. Zhang (PG), J. Zhao (SG), R. Wang (SG), J. Li (SF), R. Su (PF), C. Peidong (PF), J. Hu (SP)

SH vs ZL live: SH vs ZL Dream11 prediction

As per our SH vs ZL Dream11 prediction, ZL start as favourites in this game.

Note: The SH vs ZL Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The SH vs ZL Dream11 team selection and SH vs ZL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Shutterstock