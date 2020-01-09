Ben Simmons, Aron Baynes & Other Australian NBA Players Donate $750k For Bushfires Relief

Australia bushfires have sent Australian residents and animals evacuating. According to news reports, almost half a billion plants and animals have been lost. Approximately 12.4 million acres of land have burned throughout the continent. Australian NBA players along with the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) and the NBA raised and donated $750 thousand for recovery efforts after the fire. Philadelphia 76ers Ben Simmons and Jonah Bolden, Phoenix Suns Aron Baynes, Dallas Mavericks Ryan Broekhoff, Cleveland Cavaliers Dante Exum, Utah Jazz's Joe Ingles, Detroit Pistons Thon Maker and San Antonio Spurs Patty Mills are the NBA players that donated to the cause.

There is still so much devastation but I am proud that we could all come together w/ help from @TheNBPA & @nba it is truly appreciated. There is much more to be done #AustralianBushFires pic.twitter.com/V3Xy13AxQv — Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) January 7, 2020

NBA 2019-20: 76ers Ben Simmons, Aron Baynes and other Australian NBA players donate $750 thousand for bushfire relief

I’m so sad by the loss our country is currently facing. The images of the raging fires, people, families, firefighters and wildlife are nothing short of terrifying. 12 million acres of land destroyed, human lives lost, animals being wiped out and misplaced with homes and 1/3 — Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) January 3, 2020

communities in ruins and this number continues to rise daily.



I am working with my family and calling on my Australian NBA brothers and any others that can, to do our part to help in this catastrophic disaster, not just for today but to support communities in their eventual 2/3 — Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) January 3, 2020

The NBA players will be donating to different organisations which will deal with immediate relief in Australia along with other long-term rebuilding projects. The players also released a joint statement about the bushfires, stating that they are devasted about the Australia bushfires and hope their love and support is felt. They also promised to bring support to the crisis globally and provide the people with any assistance they can.

Australia is burning! Donate to the link below and DM me a screenshot of your donation and you’ll go in the running to win 1 of 2 signed jerseys! Will be drawn Monday. Lets do this 🇦🇺 #BushfireRelief #AustralianBushfires #AustraliaIsBurninghttps://t.co/tJejxxlJfX pic.twitter.com/7G419ErqGy — Aron Baynes (@aronbaynes) January 9, 2020

Ben Simmons had tweeted about the bushfires in his home country last week. Ben Simmons stated how devasted he was about the fires and had also revealed that he is working with others to support the people. Aron Baynes also tweeted about the donation. He also asked for a screenshot of the donation and promised signed jerseys to lucky fans. The executive director of the NBPA Foundation Sherrie Deans also stated the NBA players feel a deep connection with their country and committee will continue to support them in such endeavours. According to the latest reports, around 1400 homes have been destroyed in Australia and at least 23 lives have been lost.

