Ben Simmons Receives 'you Are Average' Chants From Nets' Fans Despite Scoring 20 Points

Brooklyn Nets fans chanted 'you are average' at Philadelphia 76ers' point guard Ben Simmons. Simmons was at the foul line while the fans chanted and ever called 'Jared Dudley'. An NBA commentator thought the chants were ‘hurtful’. The attempt to distract Simmons worked as he missed the free throw. The fans called his average during Q3 after Simmons had made 6 of his 8 free throws. The 76ers lost the game 109-89 to the Nets. Simmons scored team-high 20 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks for the 76ers while shooting 70% from the field. He is currently averaging at 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game.

Also read | Ben Simmons meets Australian fan battling cancer in emotional moment during NBA game

NBA 2019-20: Ben Simmons receives 'you are average' chants from Nets' fans

Loud "YOU ARE AVERAGE" chant for Ben Simmons at the free throw line from fans in Barclays' "The Block" section. That's just hurtful, is the thing. — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) December 16, 2019

Also read | Kendall Jenner attends 76ers vs Nets game six months after her split with Ben Simmons

Nets fans chanting, “JARED DUDLEY!” at Ben Simmons.



(He missed the free throw.) pic.twitter.com/T993dCvWya — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) December 15, 2019

Also read | Ben Simmons drains first 3 pointer of his NBA career, Twitter goes berserk in seconds

Ben Simmons was previously called an average player by LA Lakers' power forward Jared Dudley. This incident happened during last years' Eastern Conference players. After the season, Dudley revealed that he regretted his statement and wished he had chosen different words. Dudley was explaining how he was going to guard Simmons while breaking down the gameplay. Dudley admitted that his word 'average' had such a negative reaction from fans that no one remembered that he even said Simmons was 'elite in transition' and an 'elite passer'.

Simmons also met his young Australian fan before the game. The fan, Kai, has cancer and flew in from Australia to meet Simmons and attended the 76ers vs Nets game. The 76ers next game is against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST).

Also read | Celtics' Jaylen Brown hilariously compares Grant Williams' 3-PT drought with Ben Simmons