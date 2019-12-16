Ben Simmons Meets Australian Fan Battling Cancer In Emotional Moment During NBA Game

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons met his young Australian fan on Sunday night (Monday morning IST). The fan, Kai, has cancer and flew in from Australia to meet Simmons and attended the 76ers game against the Brooklyn Nets. The Sixers posted a video of Kai and Ben Simmons shaking hands, while Simmons posted a photo on his official Twitter account.

Taking the time to meet a fan traveling from Australia and battling cancer.



It's more than a game. 🙏#PhilaUnite

NBA: Ben Simmons meets Australian fan battling with cancer during 76ers vs Nets game

Great to meet you Kai, appreciate you coming out to support. Stay Strong 😤💪🏽🇦🇺

The 76ers video shows Ben Simmons shaking hands with the fan, and later the fan’s father. In Simmons’ Twitter post, he thanked Kai for coming out and supporting Philadelphia 76ers. He ended the caption by asking Kai to stay strong. The 76ers lost the game to the Nets 109-89, ending their 5 game winning streak. Simmons scored team-high 20 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks for the 76ers while shooting 70% from the field. He is currently averaging at 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game.

Ben Simmons led the @sixers in their 109-89 loss to the @BrooklynNets #PhilaUnite



📊: 20 PTS | 5 REB | 3 AST | 2 BLK

The Brooklyn fans also booed Ben Simmons during the game, chanting "you are average" at the point guard while he was at the foul line. Fans also yelled "Jared Dudley" at Simmons. The LA Lakers small forward had previously labelled Simmons as average. An NBA commentator thought the chants were ‘hurtful’. The 76ers next game is against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST).

