NBA Trade Rumours: In-form Andre Drummond Attracts Celtics, Mavericks, Raptors Interest

Detroit Pistons' star Andre Drummond’s future is hanging in the balance and reportedly the Atlanta Hawks are chasing his signature. Multiple sources have reported that the Hawks and the Pistons have recently held talks over a potential trade. While there’s no deal imminent for now, it would likely be completed before the February 6 deadline.

NBA Trade Rumours: Hawks chase Andre Drummond

There’s a good reason why the Hawks are chasing Andre Drummond’s signature. The Hawks are the worst in terms of defensive rebounding and Drummond is by far the best when it comes to rebounding big in the NBA. There are multiple ways for the Hawks to match Drummond's current salary, which can also fetch the Pistons a much more ideal player for them.

A league source says nothing is imminent in a #Pistons Andre Drummond trade. It looks to be that they're just doing due diligence in checking around the league.



This also means they are likely believe that he will opt out this summer. — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) January 3, 2020

NBA Trade Rumours: Celtics, Raptors and Mavericks also interested in acquiring Andre Drummond

Boston, Dallas, Toronto have also registered interest in Andre Drummond, according to sources. Drummond has relationships with Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Lowry — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) January 3, 2020

The Celtics, Raptors and Mavericks are also reportedly keen on acquiring Andre Drummond as well. The Celtics could use more depth upfront. But to take on Drummond’s salary would require trading someone such as Gordon Hayward, plus giving up a pick, which would seem like an upgrade. For the Raptors, Drummond will undoubtedly be an upgrade over Marc Gasol. On the other hand, Drummond doesn’t seem like a fit for the Mavericks, considering that they will have to let go of Dwight Powell, which seems unlikely.

NBA Trade Rumours: Andre Drummond enjoying a fine year despite Pistons' struggles

Andre Drummond can become a free agent at the end of the current season if he drops his player option for 2020-21, and with the Pistons struggling to the tune of a 12-23 record, he seems like a solid bet to be moved before the deadline. Despite Pistons’ struggles, Drummond is enjoying a career year and is on his way for his third All-Star nod. Drummond is averaging a career-high 17.6 points to go with a league-leading 15.8 rebounds, plus 2.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.8 blocks.

