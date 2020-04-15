Ben Simmons Nominates LeBron James, Kevin Love To Join Unique 'All In Challenge'

The 'All In Challenge' is quickly becoming a new trend in the United States. Kickstarted by 76ers owner co-owner Michael Rubin, player and celebrities are flocking to join the 'All In Challenge' in order to raise coronavirus relief fund in the United States. 76ers star Ben Simmons was one of the first to be a part of the challenge and the 23-year-old even challenged LA Lakers star LeBron James and Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love to go 'All In'.

76ers part owner Michael Rubin has launched the #AllInChallenge to help raise money to provide food during COVID-19 🙏



You can bid on:

🔹Playing in a 5-on-5 game with Ben Simmons coaching

🔹Be in a Kevin Hart movie

🔹Get Meek Mill's Rolls Royce phantom pic.twitter.com/YOSmBKtShH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 15, 2020

The All In Challenge is the latest fundraiser in the US which enables fans to bid on an auction in order to win some amazing once-in-a-lifetime experience with celebrities and athletes. The proceeds will be donated to several charities and organisations in the country. Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, and World Central Kitchen are some of the organisations mentioned on their website.

76ers guard Ben Simmons is offering a chance to play for a five-on-five basketball game at the Wells Fargo Center. One team will be coached by the Australian while another team will be coached by another 76ers player. Furthermore. Ben Simmons offered package also includes 'suiting up' in Nike gear and participate with Simmons in a 76ers-style pre-game routine. Also, the winner would get an opportunity to dine with Ben Simmons and a tour of the arena, among several other perks.

Im accepting the #ALLINCHALLENGE You can help feed those in need during this challenging time. Visit https://t.co/2WGCSwrnnz to win an NBA experience for you & 9 friends, courtside & a pick-up game on the court! Im challenging @kevinlove @nyjah @kingjames to be ALL IN! pic.twitter.com/yOEAtZEMmt — Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) April 14, 2020

Ben Simmons announced his participation in the 'All In Challenge' in a social media post where he also tagged the aforementioned LeBron James and Kevin Love to join the fundraiser. Along with LeBron James and Love, Simmons also nominated pro skateboarder Nyjah Huston for the challenge.

NBA players with coronavirus

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became the first player in the NBA to test positive for coronavirus. Subsequently, a host of NBA player including the likes of Celtics' Marcus Smart, Nets' Kevin Durant and Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the same. Last month, reports suggested two Lakers players had contracted coronavirus with rumour even indicating LeBron James to be one of them. However, the rumours were later found untrue but the names of Lakers squad members remained unspecified.

