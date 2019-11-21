Ben Simmons Drains First 3 Pointer Of His NBA Career, Twitter Goes Berserk In Seconds

On Wednesday night, Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons finally scored the first three-pointer of his career during the 172nd NBA game of his career. He scored the three-pointer when 8:02 minutes were left in Q1 against the New York Knicks. The Sixers’ defeated the Knicks 109-104. Simmons trended on Twitter as fans congratulated the point guard on his achievement. Here are some reactions.

Ben Simmons after making a three pointer pic.twitter.com/gP7OIlTWyF — Grant Goldberg (@GrantGoldberg) November 21, 2019

gonna tell my kids this was Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/gQqtmP0aal — shamus (@shamus_clancy) November 21, 2019

I put Titanic Music over Ben Simmons hitting his first three pic.twitter.com/vMWIs5Vjar — Vote The Process (@VoteTheProcess) November 21, 2019

cutting off my whole face and replacing it with 😤 https://t.co/X9PxEQVepn — Michael Levin (@Michael_Levin) November 21, 2019

Ben nails the three!



Philadelphia: pic.twitter.com/esYJMqbJwZ — Theloniuos Torgs (@ATorgun) November 21, 2019

The last time Ben Simmons made a three in an actual game was 1,451 days ago when he was at LSU.



(h/t @SECNetwork) pic.twitter.com/Bv4uFx5mDw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 21, 2019

Simmons caught a pass from Furkan Korkmaz in the corner in front of the Sixers bench. Simmons then posted a 24-foot three-point jumper after which he retreated backcourt while the fans cheered for him. Simmons finished the game with 18 points, 7 rebounds and 13 assists. He helped the Sixers overcome their 17-point score difference in Q3 to beat the Knicks and remain undefeated in their home arena. According to ESPN Stats and Information research, this is also the first time Simmons has attempted a corner three-pointer in his NBA career, including one of the catch-and-shoot type.

