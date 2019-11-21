The Debate
Ben Simmons Drains First 3 Pointer Of His NBA Career, Twitter Goes Berserk In Seconds

Basketball News

NBA news: Twitter reacted to Philadelphia Sixers' guard Ben Simmons scoring his first three-pointer in his NBA career. This was Simmons 172nd NBA match.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ben Simmons

On Wednesday night, Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons finally scored the first three-pointer of his career during the 172nd NBA game of his career. He scored the three-pointer when 8:02 minutes were left in Q1 against the New York Knicks. The Sixers’ defeated the Knicks 109-104. Simmons trended on Twitter as fans congratulated the point guard on his achievement. Here are some reactions.

NBA news: Ben Simmons scores the first three-pointer of his career

 Also read | LeBron James becomes first player in history to score triple-double against every NBA team

 Also read | Young Lakers fan shoots like Stephen Curry; breaks internet with dazzling shooting skills

Also read | Clippers' Paul George warns NBA rivals post Kawhi Leonard return: 'We will pick you apart'

Simmons caught a pass from Furkan Korkmaz in the corner in front of the Sixers bench. Simmons then posted a 24-foot three-point jumper after which he retreated backcourt while the fans cheered for him. Simmons finished the game with 18 points, 7 rebounds and 13 assists. He helped the Sixers overcome their 17-point score difference in Q3 to beat the Knicks and remain undefeated in their home arena. According to ESPN Stats and Information research, this is also the first time Simmons has attempted a corner three-pointer in his NBA career, including one of the catch-and-shoot type.

Also read | NBA: LA Lakers star Anthony Davis mocks Russell Westbrook's fashion style

Published:
