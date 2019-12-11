Celtics' Jaylen Brown Hilariously Compares Grant Williams' 3-PT Drought With Ben Simmons

In a recent interview with a sports channel, Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown took a jab at Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons when talking about Grant Williams and his three-point problems. Williams' scored his first NBA 2019-20 three-pointer during the Celtics' 110-88 blowout victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST). Williams had 1.3 three-point attempts per game this season. Brown revealed that they (Celtics team) used to call him Simmons. He also gave both a shout out since both Williams and Simmons have now scored a three-pointer.

NBA: Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown takes a hilarious jab at Ben Simmons while discussing Grant Williams' three-point problems

Jaylen Brown asked about nicknames for Grant Williams during his oh-fed streak from 3:

“We we’re calling him Ben Simmons.” 🤣😬 — Abby Chin (@tvabby) December 10, 2019

Jaylen Brown asked for the nicknames the Celtics were calling Grant while he was on his miss streak.



“We were calling him Ben Simmons, but Ben hit one so shout out to both of those guys.” — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) December 10, 2019

Jaylen Brown shares that before Grant hit his first three they used to call him Ben Simmons 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/HeDRMzM4Oa — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 10, 2019

Grant Williams for three!!! pic.twitter.com/i5HES4y4fa — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 10, 2019

Brown also revealed that NBA players make fun of Simmons and his three-point issues. Earlier this NBA season, Simmons scored his first three-pointer for the 76ers during their game against the New York Knicks. Currently, Simmons has now recorded two three-pointers, while shooting 57.2% from the field. Simmons is currently averaging at 14.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game. Brown is averaging at 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

