The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Celtics' Jaylen Brown Hilariously Compares Grant Williams' 3-PT Drought With Ben Simmons

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: In a recent interview with a sports channel, Jaylen Brown revealed that the team used to call Grant Williams 'Ben Simmons' before he scored a 3.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Celtics

In a recent interview with a sports channel, Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown took a jab at Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons when talking about Grant Williams and his three-point problems. Williams' scored his first NBA 2019-20 three-pointer during the Celtics' 110-88 blowout victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST). Williams had 1.3 three-point attempts per game this season. Brown revealed that they (Celtics team) used to call him Simmons. He also gave both a shout out since both Williams and Simmons have now scored a three-pointer. 

Also read | Ben Simmons drains first 3 pointer of his NBA career, Twitter goes berserk in seconds

NBA: Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown takes a hilarious jab at Ben Simmons while discussing Grant Williams' three-point problems

 Also read | Celtics Trade Rumours: Spencer Dinwiddie to move to Boston from Brooklyn Nets?

Brown also revealed that NBA players make fun of Simmons and his three-point issues. Earlier this NBA season, Simmons scored his first three-pointer for the 76ers during their game against the New York Knicks. Currently, Simmons has now recorded two three-pointers, while shooting 57.2% from the field. Simmons is currently averaging at 14.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game. Brown is averaging at 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. 

Also read | Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics highlights, result and player ratings: Celtics win 112-93

Also read | NBA Trade Rumours: Kevin Love on verge of leaving Cleveland Cavaliers for Boston Celtics

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG