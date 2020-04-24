BO Vs BN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Nicaragua Basketball League Live Info

Boaco will face Bonanza in the Nicaragua Basketball League game. Both teams will face each other on Saturday, April 25 at 5:30 AM IST. Fans can play the BO vs BN live game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the BO vs BN Dream11 prediction, BO vs BN Dream11 team, BO vs BN match prediction, BO vs BN top picks and all other details regarding the BO vs BN live game.

Also Read: Dennis Rodman Girlfriend List: Bulls Star Dated Likes Of Madonna And Carmen Electra

BO vs BN Dream11 prediction: BO vs BN Dream11 team and preview

Boaco has played 12 games so far in which they have won 5 games and lost 7 games till now and are currently placed 14th on the points table. They played their previous game against Jinotega, which they ended up losing 61-77. Randall Hulse is the best player for Boaco currently scoring more than 30 points consistently.

Also Read: Kobe Bryant's 2000 Lakers NBA Title Ring, Game-worn Shoes & More Items To Be Auctioned

Bonanza have played 11 games so far, winning 6 games and losing 5 games till now. They are currently one place above Boaco i.e. 13th place on the points table. They played their last game against the Costa Caribe but ended up on the losing side by the scoreline of 86-90. For Bonanza, Julio Gonzalez has been the best player on-court and also doing his defensive duties pretty well. He is averaging more than 10 rebounds a game.

Also Read: Steph Curry And His Wife Ayesha Serving 300,000 Meals A Week During COVID-19 Crisis

BO vs BN Dream11 prediction: BO vs BN starting lineup for the BO vs BN Dream11 top picks

BO vs BN Dream11 prediction: BO vs BN starting 5: Boaco

Elder Allen, Jimmy Coronado, Michael Simmonette, Randall Hulse, Ruel Hunter Pablo

Also Read: Trae Young Says Mavs' Luka Doncic Will Take Care Of CeeDee Lamb After Cowboys Draft WR

BO vs BN Dream11 prediction: BO vs BN starting 5: Bonanza

Richard Mairena, Gianny Mejia Bustillo, Norvin Mairena, Aniel Hernandez, Julio Gonzalez

BO vs BN Dream11 team created by BO vs BN Dream11 top picks

Here is the BO vs BN Dream11 team that could bring you the maximum points.

BO vs BN Dream11 prediction: BO vs BN match prediction

Bonanza are the favourites to win the game as per our BO vs BN Dream11 prediction.

Note: The BO vs BN Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and the BO vs BN Dream11 team does not guarantee you positive results.

(IMAGE: DREAM11)