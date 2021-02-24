Bobby Shmurda Release News Excites Knicks Fans; Rapper Welcomed With Billboard Memes

Bobby Shmurda fans are jumping with joy after the New York-based rapper was released from prison on February 23. Shmurda, whose real name is Ackquille Jean Pollard, was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2016 after pleading guilty to conspiracy and possession of weapons. He was arrested alongside his friend and fellow rapper, Rowdy Rebel, who was released last month.

Bobby Shmurda release: Madison Square Garden decorated with Bobby Shmurda Knicks banner

Bobby Shmurda is getting a hero's welcome back into New York City as he returns following a six-year prison stint. Shmurda rose to fame with the release of the track "Hot N****", which peaked at number six on the Billboard Hot 100. The 26-year-old gained notoriety with his performance in the “Shmoney Dance” video, which had millions of YouTube views. Authorities arrested Shmurda in late 2014 after he left a recording studio near Radio City Music Hall, only days after he performed “Hot Boy” for a national television audience on “Jimmy Kimmel Live".

Investigators found two handguns and a small amount of crack cocaine in a car in which he was riding, authorities said. Shmurda was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2016 but was eligible for early release based on the time he had served before pleading guilty and for good behaviour in prison. A plea deal had allowed him to avoid going to trial on multiple counts carrying penalties that could have put him behind bars for decades. He suffered a setback after a judge denied him parole in September last year. Shortly before his release, Shmurda wrote on Instagram: “Thank you for remaining loyal and for riding this six-year sentence out with me. I love you all and look forward to seeing you soon".

The 26-year-old was set to release his debut album after a record deal with Epic Records but it was postponed due to his imprisonment. Shmurda is a die-hard Knicks fan and has sported their jerseys and merchandise frequently while performing and recording his songs. The 26-year-old famously threw a Knicks cap into the air during his song 'Hot N****" which soon became a popular meme template as the cap never landed inside the frame. Fans decorated the Madison Square Garden with one of his posters, welcoming him back after a six-year prison stint. Many supporters followed up with Bobby Shmurda memes on social media and here's some of the best that the netizens came up with:

Daft Punk ending their career so Bobby Shmurda could be released pic.twitter.com/YOh4OpWt7t — Chidden Nuddet (@Maraculousness) February 22, 2021

Daft Punk splitting up the day Bobby Shmurda gets out pic.twitter.com/a6OSDaZBcO — clb. 🌙 (@argowrld) February 22, 2021

Bobby Shmurda is free and the Knicks are in the playoff picture. New York is healing. pic.twitter.com/NaexZXe2fp — Concrete New York 🗽 (@concretenewyork) February 23, 2021

POV :



Bobby shmurda’s hat today returning to the hood to greet em pic.twitter.com/sLQml0Owp7 — Shantelly_ (@Shantellywellyy) February 22, 2021

(Image Courtesy: AP)