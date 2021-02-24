Pau Gasol Set To Return Home To Spain, Will Play For First Club FC Barcelona In EuroLeague

Back in 1998, Pau Gasol started his professional basketball career with FC Barcelona basketball. He played a few seasons for the team, before moving to the NBA in 2001 with the Memphis Grizzlies. Years after playing in the NBA and contemplating his next move and retirement, Gasol has decided to return to Spain and play for Barcelona.

Pau Gasol FC Barcelona move confirmed by NBA icon

In 2000, Gasol played Barcelona's inaugural season for the Euroleague before joining the Grizzlies. He averaged 17.6 points per game and was named the NBA Rookie of the Year. Gasol made a statement about the same, writing that he is happy to return to the club where he began, and is excited about this new opportunity he has received. "I hope to contribute to the first team very soon. I want to thank Barça and its technical staff for making it possible to join them," Gasol added.

Barcelona's team is currently coached by Sarunas Jasikevicius, who played with Gasol during the 2000-01 season. Barcelona won both Copa del Rey de Baloncesto and the Liga ACB that year, Gasol bagging both Finals MVP.

After hearing the news out of Spain today, I wanted to share that I remain focused on my recovery and I am not ready to get back to competing just yet. As soon as I have something to announce, I will do so via my social media channels.



Thank you very much for your support! — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) February 20, 2021

Interestingly, Gasol had previously tweeted and denied rumours about having made a deal with Barcelona. The 40-year-old was apparently "focused" on his recovery and was not "ready to get back to competing just yet".

Injured while in the NBA, Gasol has been rehabilitating for months, hoping to play in the Olympic Games for the fifth time. With Spain, Gasol has three Olympic medals. He has spoken about the Olympics before, agreeing that playing would be 'incredible'.

Pau Gasol contract

As per reports, Gasol's contract with Barcelona will run through June 30.

Pau Gasol NBA stats

Gasol, who started playing in the NBA in 2001, played for 20 seasons. His career includes two titles with the Los Angeles Lakers, along with his Rookie of the Year with the Grizzlies. Playing his initial seasons in Memphis, Gasol was eventually traded to the Lakers – where the NBA All-Star won two titles. He spent the latter half of his career playing for the Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks. He last played in the 2018-19 season, averaging 17.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 asssits during his NBA career.

(Image credits: Pau Gasol Instagram)