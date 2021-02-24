LeBron James, NBA Community Speak On Devin Booker All-Star Snub: Most Disrespected Player

Last NBA season, Devin Booker played the All-Star game as a replacement for Damian Lillard. However, when the reserves were announced, his name did not make the lists. With the NBA 2020 All-Star game reserves now revealed, Booker was once again one of the most surprising snubs. With NBA fans speaking up on Twitter, players like LeBron James also chose to voice their thoughts, clearly upset over the league's decision.

Also read | LeBron James doesn't believe in needing rest, wants to punch his clock and be available

LeBron James, others react to Devin Booker All-Star snub

Devin Booker is the most disrespected player in our league!!! Simple as that. — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 24, 2021

Don’t get mad Devin Booker, get EVEN!! Make a hit list, put all the West Coaches and their teams on it! And if I’m @CP3, take on the role of Drew “Bundini” Brown, be in his ear before every game saying “I bet he didn’t vote for you either”. Fireworks are coming, I’m popcorn ready — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) February 24, 2021

Book not an all star? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 the foolery..... Stop it!!!!!!!!!! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) February 24, 2021

Y’all told Devin booker all he had to do was win smh — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) February 24, 2021

Damn @DevinBook really didn’t make it ? That’s craxy . Bruh really cold too smh. Sick world — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 24, 2021

No D Book is crazy!! — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) February 24, 2021

... you telling me DBook ain’t AllStar??!! 😳 come on. — Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) February 24, 2021

D-Book not on the list ... pic.twitter.com/y888Of1Qs9 — Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) February 23, 2021

"Devin Booker is the most disrespected player in our league," wrote LeBron James, just one among many upset over the snub. Draymond Green deemed the whole situation as foolery, confused as to why Booker was not an All-Star this year. Ricky Rubio, Jusuf Nurkic and CJ McCollum were others who commented.

Also read | NBA All-Star reserves: Damian Lillard, James Harden make the list; Devon Booker misses out

Devin Booker NBA stats

While Booker played in Damian Lillard's place last year, he was left out of the original reserves' list the previous year too. The same happened this year, leaving fans and players upset. Booker is averaging 24.7 points per game and has led the Suns to multiple wins alongside Chris Paul — who made it to the list.

Also read | NBA All-Star Snubs: Devin Booker, Trae Young and Jimmy Butler among those left out

Devin Booker All-Star appearances

Booker played the 2020 All-Star game. The Suns star played for 19 minutes with Team LeBron, scoring 6 points and 4 rebounds. Team LeBron beat Team Giannis 157-155.

Also read | Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker confirm relationship through sweet Valentine's Day post

Other NBA All-Star snubs

Trae Young, averaging 26.9 points this season, did not make the cut for this year's NBA All-Star game. The Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo also did not make the list. League-leaders Utah Jazz's Mike Conley was also snubbed. However, with Davis most probably out due to his injury, one player (mostly Conley) could play in his stead. NBA commissioner Adam Silver will make the call.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton, OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, Indiana Pacers centre Domantas Sabonis and Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris were also considered to be snubbed by many.

(Image credits: Phoenix Suns Instagram)