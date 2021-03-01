Bradley Beal Has Now Lost 11 Straight Games After Dropping 40-plus Points For The Wizards

Bradley Beal is currently leading the league in scoring with his impressive 32.8 points average. Scoring 40-plus points in multiple games, Beal was also chosen as an All-Star starter this year. The Washington Wizards, however, are still in the bottom half of the table.

Bradley Beal points: Wizards star has lost 11 straight games when scoring 40-plus points

Bradley Beal extends his streak to 11 straight losses when scoring 40+ points.



It's the longest streak in NBA history.



H/T @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/hmhaYlshNJ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 1, 2021

According to ESPN, Beal has now lost 11 back-to-back games after dropping a 40-plus score. Last month, the streak was at ten. However, Beal also scored 30-plus points in 29 games this season. According to NBA history, Allen Iverson, James Harden and Carmelo Anthony are the only ones to have that many 30-point games for the first 30 encounters in a season.

Harden (22) and Michael Jordan (26) are the only ones with more 30-point games that Beal in the first 30 encounters. This was Beal's 21st.

Bradley Beal has his 21st 30-point game of the season.



Since the NBA-ABA Merger (1976-77), only Michael Jordan (26) and James Harden (22) have had more 30-point games through their first 30 games of a season. pic.twitter.com/2JCupWE7bn — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 1, 2021

NBA live scores: Wizards vs Celtics score

Jason Tatum scored 31 points for the Boston Celtics, who beat the Wizards 111-110 on Sunday night (Monday IST). Beal scored 46 points for the team, only for the Wizards to blow another chance at victory. Kemba Walkers added 21 points, while Daniel Theis had 20 points and 9 rebounds.

While the Wizards led 110-105, the Celtics reduced the lead to one after Tatum's shot with 15 seconds left on the clock. Wizards then turned the ball over, after which Tatum scored with 4.7 seconds left to give their team the required 111-110 edge. "I think it's just a feel for the game," Tatum said later, talking about using one's instincts.

Russell Westbrook scored 24 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists, while Davis Bertans had 20 points.

"He's a special talent," Beal said while speaking of Tatum. "He's an All-Star for a reason".

Kemba Walker also spoke of Tatum, acknowledging his slump for the past few games. "We just needed to get a basket and JT got some unbelievable baskets. That's the type of player he is".

Wizards win-loss record

Currently, the Wizards are 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 13-19 win-loss record. Starting at the bottom of the league, the team has picked up their pace recently. They have won three of their last five games, which came after a five-game streak.

(Image credits: AP)