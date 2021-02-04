Bradley Beal Has Surpassed Jordan's Record Of Longest 25 PTS Streak To Start A Season

Last May, Bradley Beal spoke about watching Michael Jordan's The Last Dance, revealing how he felt like the NBA legend at times. While Beal acknowledged the eras being different, he agreed that it was a 'tough' job he was doing. As the Wizards stay at the bottom of the table, Bradley Beal trade rumours are being reported. Beal, however, continues to score for the team, apparently not interested in moving.

Bradley Beal streak: what was the Michael Jordan record that Beal has surpassed?

Bradley Beal has 17-straight games with 25+ points 💪



That’s the most to start a season since Michael Jordan in 1988-89. pic.twitter.com/NufBcax2Av — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 4, 2021

Despite the Wizards' performance, Bradley Beal's stats are consistent and also, historic. This season, Beal has played 17 games for the team, scoring a minimum of 25 in every game. Jordan had set the record in 1976-77.

Currently, Beal is also leading the NBA in scoring this season, averaging 35 points per game. The Wizards, on the other hand, are lagging behind with a 5-13 record. Beal's stats, however impressive, also have a negative side. A week ago, Beal became the first player in NBA history to lose ten consecutive games where he scored 40 points (or more).

Bradley Beal stats

This season, Beal is averaging 34.9 points per game. He has posted multiple 40-point games this season, the highest being his 60 points during the Wizards' 141-136 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers. According to NBA stats, Beal and Russell Westbrook are the first pair to post 37-plus points during a game since the team's move to Washington in 1974. Beal is also shooting 48.5% from the field, 35.7% from the three-point range and 87.3% from the free-throw line.

Bradley Beal trade

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Beal does not want to be traded from Washington. While he may not be happy about the situation, he has had no plans to move out. That being said, the Wizards are not even looking to trade him. However, as per Charania's reports, Beal appears to be 'frustrated and confused' as people are hoping he demands a trade.

The report further adds that Beal has seen players get criticised for requesting trades, and feels he will be 'nitpicked' for choosing to stay with his. Beal has been with the Wizards since 2012 and even opted for an extension in 2019. Yet, the new deal somehow ended up sparking conversations about his trade, questioning his future with the team.

(Image credits: Washington Wizards Instagram)