Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: Wizards Star Expresses Desire To Stay In Washington

Since last season, rumours have hinted at a possible Bradley Beal trade. The various speculations circled around the 27-year-old moving out of the Washington Wizards and playing for a more competitive side. Beal, however, has always denied those rumours. Even now, as trade rumours were often reported, the Wizards star revealed that he wants to say with his team.

Also read | Bradley Beal trade: Lakers, Clippers interested in Wizards star as rumours gain traction

Bradley Beal Wizards stay might not come to an end just yet

Bradley Beal doesn’t want a trade from the Wizards, per @FredKatz and @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/9nGDR0PF3k — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 2, 2021

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Beal does not want to be traded from Washington. While he may not be happy about the situation, he has had no plans to move out. That being said, the Wizards are not even looking to trade him. However, as per Charania's reports, Beal appears to be 'frustrated and confused' as people are hoping he demands a trade.

Also read | Who is Bradley Beal's wife Kamiah Adams? NBA star's wife takes on haters on social media

Bradley Beal rumors

The report further adds that Beal has seen players get criticized for requesting trades, and feels he will be 'nitpicked' for choosing to stay with his. Beal has been with the Wizards since 2012, and even opted for an extension in 2019. Yet, the new deal somehow ended up sparking conversations about his trade, questioning his future with the team.

Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers are teams linked to the guard. Each team could benefit from Beal from their roster, while not all might have the assets required to finalize a trade. Some experts also speak about the Wizards benefiting from a Beal trade, as he could get them some required players and draft picks so they can start rebuilding.

Also read | Bradley Beal's wife shuts up trolls on Twitter as Wizards snap losing streak vs Nets

Bradley Beal contract

In 2019, Beal signed a $72 million extension with the team. The extension lasts till 2023, which had confirmed Beal's loyalty to the team despite a constant loss. By the time Beal's extension ends, he will have earned $215,894,943 with the team.

This season has had fans speaking about 'freeing' Beal from the Wizards, having him play for a more competitive side. However, many believed he would not have signed an extension if he wanted to move. Yet, people still hoped the player would opt for a move out of Washington despite his deal with the team.

Also read | Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal's clutch 3s ends Wizards' losing streak: WATCH

Bradley Beal stats

Bradley Beal's January 🔥

36.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 5 AST (48.9 FG%)



Highest Scoring Game:

60 PTS in 38 MINS@RealDealBeal23 #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/0yWrVkoecT — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 1, 2021

This season, Beal is leading the NBA in scoring, averaging 34.9 points per game. He has posted multiple 40-point games this season, the highest being his 60 points during the Wizards 141-136 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers. According to NBA stats, Beal and Russell Westbrook are the first pair to post 37-plus points during a game since the team's move to Washington in 1974.

(Image credits: Washington Wizards Instagram)