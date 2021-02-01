Bradley Beal's Wife Shuts Up Trolls On Twitter As Wizards Snap Losing Streak Vs Nets

This season, the Washington Wizards have found themselves at the bottom of the NBA table — unable to secure a win despite Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook being on the roster. The team was on a four-game losing streak, which ended on Sunday (Monday IST). Beal and Westbrook scored back-to-back clutch three-pointers, obtaining a 149-146 win over the Nets.

Kamiah Adams Beal Twitter: Bradley Beal's wife engages with trolls on social media

My response to all my mentions.



34.9ppg✌🏽

Enjoy y’all night arguing with yourselves. — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) February 1, 2021

During the game, however, Beal's wife Kamiah spoke up on Twitter — defending her husband and the team. Not only did she engage with trolls, but she also interacted with Rob Perez (worldwidewob Twitter), who had commented on Beal's first-half performance. "Hey @WorldWideWob, make sure to post the 2nd half from Brad too! K? Thanks," Kamiah wrote, calling Perez out on her account.

"On it," Perez responded, adding that it was good to see Beal having good defence on game night. Kamiah, however, was not done with her responses. "Corny responses," she wrote, calling Perez a corny reporter and a worldwide clown she expects nothing else from.

Corny response.

From a corny “reporter”

I expected nothing less.

Carry on worldwide clown. https://t.co/aKVGECOEIi — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) February 1, 2021

"My response to all my mentions. 34.9ppg Enjoy y’all night arguing with yourselves," she wrote for everyone flooding her replies, reminding them that Beal is leading the NBA in scoring this season. Many fans also supported Beal, appreciating her sharp responses. Before the game, Kamiah spoke about the Wizards 'needing' the win, which they eventually bagged.

Too bad they can’t really get the real Kam like you’ve seen 😂😂 gotta keep it somewhat “cute” 😇🙃 https://t.co/jPD8VBKwLs — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) February 1, 2021

Nets vs Wizards score

Beal scored his three-pointer with 8.1 seconds left, reducing the deficit to 146-144. Garrison Matthews deflected Harris' pass to Westbrook next, who made a three with 4.3 seconds remaining, obtaining their 147-146 lead. While Irving attempted to even the score, his layup did not make it through the basket. Beal made two free throws in the end to seal the Wizards' 149-147 victory.

After the game, Westbrook was also asked about the change in his game. As per the 2017 NBA MVP, he has gotten healthier this past week — which has shown in his performance. He dropped a 40 for the first time this season, hoping to score more as the season progresses. Beal, on the other hand, has scored consistently — currently leading the league in scoring.

