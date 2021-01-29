Bradley Beal Trade: Lakers, Clippers Interested In Wizards Star As Rumours Gain Traction

Bradley Beal's time with the Washington Wizards, as per many reports, is coming to an end. The 27-year-old has been posting impressive numbers for the team, who are unable to win even with Russell Westbrook on their roster. This week, following the Wizards' back-to-back losses, reports have been hinting at a possible Bradley Beal trade. Fans, on their end, have pointed out Beal's frustration, hoping that he is 'free' soon.

Bradley Beal to Lakers? Are the defending champions interested in the Wizards star?

While on The Jump, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski spoke about the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers being interesting in obtaining Beal. While a deal might be possible, both teams need to have to trade for the star – who will only help their already-decorated roster.

The Lakers, who won the 2020 title, traded their three first-round picks in 2019 to acquire Anthony Davis. While the team won the championship with the LeBron James-Davis duo, they have little to trade for Beal. The Clippers followed a similar pattern, giving away three of their first-rounders to finalize the Paul George trade.

Is Bradley Beal to Clippers possible?

"The Lakers and Clippers would love to get involved. But it comes down to have the draft picks. Beal will have a say of where he goes because of his contract situation" - @wojespn #NBA #NBATwitter #TheJump #DCAboveAll https://t.co/uynQZd5ZR5 — The Jump on ESPN (@NBATheJump) January 28, 2021

However, they are not the only two teams linked to Beal. Teams like the Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors are also included in the conversation. Some reports even focus on the Philadelphia 76ers, who could apparently trade Ben Simmons for a scorer like Beal.

Bradley Beal contract extension

In 2019, Beal signed a $72 million extension with the team. The extension lasts till 2023, which had confirmed Beal's loyalty to the team despite a constant loss. By the time Beal's extension ends, he will have earned $215,894,943 with the team.

This season, fans have been speaking about 'freeing' Beal from the Wizards, having him play for a more competitive side. However, many believed he would not have signed an extension if he wanted to move. "Should've never signed the extension but still Free em," is what one fan wrote, while others spoke about teams he could play for in the future.

Bradley Beal points this season

Bradley Beal's last six games 😳



• 47 Pts, 6 Ast, Loss

• 33 Pts, 5 Reb, Loss

• 31 Pts, 7 Reb, Loss

• 34 Pts, 9 Ast, Win

• 41 Pts, 16-29 FG, Loss

• 60 Pts, 7 Reb, Loss pic.twitter.com/Ig7Wh2P7vc — ESPN (@espn) January 28, 2021

This season, the Wizards icon is averaging 35.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. However, the Wizards have found themselves at the bottom of the NBA table with three wins and 11 losses. Beal, who has scored above 40 in his past ten games – is the only player in NBA history to lose ten back-to-back 40-point games.

