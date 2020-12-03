Could LeBron James And Son Bronny Play In The NBA Together? This Major Rule Might Allow It

LeBron James agreed to a two-year, $85 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday (Thursday IST). With this, his stay in Los Angeles is extended 2022-23, which might make them the team with whom James retires. However, the extension might give James a chance to play a season with Bronny James before he retires.

Also read | Bronny James calls Steph Curry 'father' on Instagram live: Bronny James NBA

Can LeBron and Bronny James end up playing in the NBA together?

LeBron James‘ contract runs through 2023 -- when his son, Bronny, graduates high school and could have option to enter the NBA Draft if the league and NBPA change the high school-to-pro rule. https://t.co/6bcMLgYTVV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2020

With the National Basketball Players Association's (NBPA) latest high school-to-pro rule, James and Bronny could play together in the NBA. Bronny will graduate high school in 2023, which means James and him could get an opportunity to sign with the same team. Reports have hinted the James, in 2023, can choose to sign with a team that drafts his son.

Also read | LeBron James unsure about playing with son Bronny James in NBA because of his sore body

Will LeBron and Bronny end up teammates in the league⁉️👀 (Via @ShamsCharania) pic.twitter.com/8zeBNNqDC2 — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) December 2, 2020

Last December, James had spoken about his time in the NBA, and how his sore body might not let him play till Bronny joins the league. The interviewer had asked whether Bronny and James would become the first father-son duo to play together in NBA. James joked, saying that he won't be able to play after the way his body feels after every game as of now.

"Being in the NBA is extra credit. ... There is so much more to life especially when you're raising a family."



LeBron James on if he and Bronny will be the first father-son to play in the league at the same time. pic.twitter.com/Y3CHdYOia5 — ESPN (@espn) December 16, 2019

Also read | Lebron James son Bronny James names his top-5 favourite NBA players right now

LeBron James Lakers contract details

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $85 million maximum contract extension with the franchise, CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2020

James now has a max deal with the Lakers, extended his stay with the Lakers till 2023. His previous four-year contract lasted till the 2021-22 season. Per reports, the four-time NBA champion will be earning $39 million for the 2020-21 season. He will be making over $41 million and $44 million over the next two seasons, by the end of which he will be 39.

Also read | Could LeBron James and son Bronny be playing in the NBA at the same time? This rule might allow it

(Image credits: LeBron James Instagram)