LeBron James Confident Of "having Options" After Son Bronny Graduates High School In 2023

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers recently agreed upon his $85 million contract extension, extending his stay with the Lakers till 2023. However, everyone has chosen to focus on a possible result of the extension – him playing in the league with his son. Bronny, 16, is being looked at as one of 2023's top prospects. If the circumstances allow, James and Bronny could be the first father-son duo to play in the NBA together.

LeBron James on his contract and Bronny graduating in 2023

LeBron mentions his contract now will expire the same year Bronny graduates from high school. "So I'll have options," he said. — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) December 7, 2020

Recently, James spoke about his time in the league, along with Bronny's graduation. When asked about Bronny's graduation, James said he will have options at the end of his contract. While it is not a sure-shot answer, them playing together might not be a far-fetched idea.

LeBron James‘ contract runs through 2023 -- when his son, Bronny, graduates high school and could have option to enter the NBA Draft if the league and NBPA change the high school-to-pro rule. https://t.co/6bcMLgYTVV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2020

With the National Basketball Players Association's (NBPA) latest high school-to-pro rule, James and Bronny might play one season at the same time. James, who will be around 39 then, might get the opportunity to sign with the same team. Reports have hinted the James can even choose to sign with a team that drafts his son.

This is also not the first time James has spoken about playing with Bronny in the future. Last December, James had spoken about his time in the NBA, and how his sore body might not let him play till Bronny joins the league. While talking to the reporters recently, James addressed questions about his retirement, not aware of how long he is planning to stick around.

Bronny James NBA prospect?

While Bronny might have a long way to go, he is already seen as a top prospect in 2023. This year, ESPN ranked him 24th on the list of prospects in 2023. Now, 247Sports have also released a list, which places Bronny 30th. As per reports, Bronny averaged 6.8 points last season. Recent photos shared by James were shared on social media, where people pointed out that Bronny looked as big as his father, and could end up taking over soon.

Bronny James highlights

(Image credits: LeBron James Instgaram)