Brooklyn Nets Have Agreed To A Deal With Free Agent Andre Roberson: Report

The Brooklyn Nets might have been setting up to sign Andre Roberson for some time. Hours before the announcement was made, there were rumours of a possible Andre Roberson contract, meant to replace Iman Shumpert. The Nets have been making moves to improve their roster for months, which began with them signing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2019.

Andre Roberson trade to Nets? Andre Roberson free agent to play for Brooklyn

Free agent forward Andre Roberson has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 16, 2021

On Monday night (Tuesday morning IST), the Nets beat the Sacramento Kings 136-125. Following their game, the Nets waived Norvel Pelle — making space to sign Andre Roberson a few hours later. Pelle came along with the James Harden trade, sending Jarrett Allen to the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, as the team remains a tad consistent without Kevin Durant on the floor, the Nets needed some interior defence.

The Nets announce they have waived Norvel Pelle — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 16, 2021

Pelle, while with the team, averaged 2 points and 2.3 rebounds.

Andre Roberson Nets deal details

The Nets are also reportedly looking to trade for Andre Drummond.

The Nets considered signing Roberson prior to inking veteran Iman Shumpert to a deal recently. Roberson has played his seven NBA seasons with the Thunder, is a former teammate of Kevin Durant and was awarded All-Defensive second team honors in 2017. https://t.co/JXRX7QHiMQ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 16, 2021

Averaging 4.6 points in his career, Roberson has played six seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He has also played with Durant while the latter was with the team. However, Roberson was sidelined for around 30 months, which came after he ruptured his patellar tendon. He rejoined the team at the NBA bubble, where the Thunder played a seven-game series against the Houston Rockets during the playoffs.

In 2017, he also made the All-Defensive second team. While Irving, Durant and Harden add the offensive dominance the team needs, defense can be improved as the team aims for a title. As Shumpert suffered a hamstring injury without even playing, the team apparently went back to considering Roberson, who was their initial choice.

Without Allen, Caris LeVert and Taurean Prince, the team needs to secure their perimeter defense. While Spencer Dinwiddie is still with the team, he is out with a partially torn ACL.

(Image credits: OKC Thunder Twitter)