Bucks Beat Bulls 123-102 As Giannis Antetokounmpo Scores 23 Points On Comeback

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: Milwaukee Bucks registered a 123-103 win against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. Here are the Bucks vs Bulls player ratings and highlights.

Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Chicago Bulls 123-102 on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST). The game took place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a double-double for the Bucks with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Giannis returned after sitting out for two games due to a sore back.

Giannis was 8-for-14 from the field and sat out the final 5 and a half minutes. Khris Middleton finished the game with 25 points. Eric Bledsoe scored 15 points in 16 minutes. He had missed eight back-to-back games due to a broken right leg. The Bucks are now leading the league with a 30-5 win-loss record. 

Zach LaVine scored 19 points for the Bulls. However, he shot only 7-for-23 from the field. Lauri Markkanen and Coby White added 18 points. Wendell Carter Jr scored 10 points and 11 rebounds. 

Also read | Dramatic Giannis Antetokounmpo halts Bucks' WWE-style pregame routine on Christmas

The Bucks started with a 8-0 run after the Bulls missed their first 6 attempts. The Bucks had a 31-20 advantage going into Q1, which they extended to 33-20 after an early basket from Robin Lopez. The Bulls tried for a comeback and Coby White and Markkanen both had 3 three-pointers during Q2, making 8-for-14 of the three-point attempts during the second period.

White made a 2-point shot with around 2 minutes left in the first half, giving the Bulls their 52-51 lead. However, Giannis scored 2 points to regain the Bucks' lead. The Bucks opened Q3 with a 17-4 run, establishing a 72-56 advantage over the Bulls. Kyle Korver's three-pointer during Q4 gave the Bucks their 105-81 advantage, their biggest during the game. 

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo gifts game-worn kicks to a young fan, her reaction is simply joyous

NBA 2019-20: Bucks beat Bulls 123-102, Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 23 points 

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis and Kostas swap jerseys after Lakers vs Bucks game

NBA 2019-20: Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls player ratings

Milwaukee Bucks

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo – 7.5/10
  • Khris Middleton – 7.5/10
  • Brook Lopez – 5/10
  • Eric Bledsoe – 7.5/10
  • George Hill – 5/10
  • Ersan Ilyasova – 6.5/10
  • Pat Connaughton – 4/10
  • Robin Lopez – 5.5/10
  • Kyle Korver – 4.5/10

Chicago Bulls

  • Wendell Carter Jr. – 5/10
  • Kris Dunn – 4/10
  • Chandler Hutchison – 5.5/10
  • Zach LaVine – 4.5/10
  • Lauri Markkanen – 6/10
  • Daniel Gafford – 6/10
  • Donte DiVincenzo – 4/10
  • Tomas Satoransky – 5.5/10
  • Denzel Valentine – 5/10
  • Coby White – 6.5/10

Also read | Coby White hits franchise-record 7 threes in the 4th Q vs Knicks: Watch highlights

