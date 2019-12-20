Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis And Kostas Swap Jerseys After Lakers Vs Bucks Game

Thursday night was a blockbuster evening in the NBA. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Co headed to Wisconsin to battle it out against the Eastern Conference's runaway leaders, Milwaukee Bucks. Despite a valiant effort from Anthony Davis and a triple-double from LeBron James, the Lakers ended up on the losing side as Giannis Antetokounmpo registered a 34-point display to down the Lakers at the Fiserv Forum. Celebrations were, therefore, warranted and the reigning MVP chose to swap jerseys with his siblings to celebrate after the Lakers vs Bucks game. Giannis Antetokounmpo made his way to the NBA in 2013. His brother, Thanasis, followed the reigning MVP to the NBA the following year before Kostas Antetokounmpo followed his brothers to the NBA in 2018. The Antetokounmpo siblings' six-year journey into the NBA culminated at the Lakers vs Bucks game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo swaps jerseys with siblings after win over Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother Thanasis also plays for the Milwaukee Bucks, whereas his other sibling Kostas is on the Lakers' roster. While neither of the reigning MVP's siblings featured for their teams on the night, they did meet up at the center court to swap jerseys with each other.

Family first 🙌 pic.twitter.com/H7Zpyeq0eq — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 20, 2019

The best of The Greek Freak:



34 PTS | 11 REB | 7 AST | 32 MIN. pic.twitter.com/zBTeHrnE7C — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 20, 2019

With the win over the Lakers, the Milwaukee Bucks now have the best record in the NBA. The Lakers and the Bucks went into the game with a 24-4 record. With the defeat, the Lakers may have slipped up, but they still hold the best record in the NBA's Western Conference. As for Giannis Antetokounmpo, this was another stellar showing from the reigning MVP. Giannis Antetokounmpo's 34-point return in the Lakers vs Bucks game was only bettered by six-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis. Davis dropped 36 points against the Bucks. Despite the three-time All-NBA First Teamer's exploits, it was Giannis Antetokounmpo who had the last laugh at the Fiserv Forum on Thursday night.

