Dramatic Giannis Antetokounmpo Halts Bucks' WWE-style Pregame Routine On Christmas

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Wesley Matthews and Robin Lopez have been engaging in a pregame WWE-style routine for weeks. Giannis and Matthews team up and proceed to beat down Lopez, who at times delivers moves of his own. However, Antetokounmpo stopped Matthews from attacking Lopez before the Bucks vs 76ers game on Christmas. Matthews moved to attack Lopez, but Giannis stops him, asking them to not fight as it is a Christmas game. Lopez and Matthews stop fighting before Matthews backs off and returns with a gift for Lopez. Lopez then hugs Matthews and Giannis before the video ends. The Bucks lost the game to the 76ers 121-109.

“No fighting. It’s a Christmas game!”



Giannis wants everyone intact for today's game 😅 (via @Bucks) pic.twitter.com/vBb9r07YpN — ESPN (@espn) December 25, 2019

NBA 2019-20: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Wesley Matthews and Robin Lopez's WWE routine

We are the WWE tag team champs @WessyWes23 💪🏽💪🏽 @rolopez42 are you tired of getting your butt whooped??!!! You can join the team and we can get @Thanasis_ante43 and Brook next time👀 https://t.co/40838otDb7 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) December 15, 2019

Giannis Antetokounmpo, along with Matthews and Lopez, has been regularly wrestling with each other before a game. Wesley and Giannis team up to beat Lopez. Last week, Thanasis joined the fun and teamed up with Lopez to take down Giannis. The Bucks' mascot Bango also gifted Giannis and Matthews a Tag Team Championship belt for Christmas.

NBA 2019-20: Joel Embiid leads the Philadelphia 76ers past Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks

