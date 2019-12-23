The Debate
Giannis Antetokounmpo Gifts Game-worn Kicks To Young Fan, Her Reaction Is Simply Joyous

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: Giannis Anteokounmpo gave a young Milwaukee Bucks fan his game-worn shoes after the Pacers vs Bucks game on Sunday night (Monday morning IST).

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
giannis antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo once again generously gave away his game-worn sneakers to a young basketball fan. The girl was visibly surprised and could not hide her shock as Giannis handed her the prized sneakers. She covered her face, trying to hide her excitement. Giannis and the girl even clicked a picture together before he left. He gave her the shoes after the Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks game on Sunday night (Monday morning IST). Bucks defeated the Pacers 117-89. Giannis finished the game with 18 points, 19 rebounds and 9 assists.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NBA Kicks (@nbakicks) on

Also read | NBA: LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo gift young fans game-worn sneakers, fans adore duo

NBA 2019-20: Giannis Antetokounmpo once again gives away his game-worn shoes to a fan

Also read | NBA: After LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo surprises young fan with game-worn kicks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Milwaukee Bucks (@bucks) on

Also read | NBA: Dwayne Johnson shares witty response to Giannis Antetokounmpo's 'The Rock' moves

This is not the first time Giannis has given away his shoes to a fan after the game. The last time was after the Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers game on December 14 (December 15 IST). The first time was after the Bucks game against the Charlotte Hornets to a fan with Down Syndrome. LA Lakers’ star LeBron James has also given away his game-worn shoes to his fans.

Also read | NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis and Kostas swap jerseys after Lakers vs Bucks game

Published:
COMMENT
