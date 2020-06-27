Bucks Schedule 2020: Revised Schedule, Key Games And NBA Playoffs Chances

On Friday (Saturday IST), the NBA and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) released the NBA schedule 2020. This included the complete Bucks schedule 2020 for the eight seeding games starting from July 30. The Bucks, who are leading the league with a 53-12 win-loss record, will be travelling to ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida for the NBA restart.

NBA releases schedule: The complete Bucks schedule 2020 from July 31 to August 13

The Bucks schedule 2020 starts with a game against the Boston Celtics on July 31 and 4:30 PM EST (August 1, 2:00 AM IST). As per the league's plan, they will play their games without any fans at three venues at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex – the Arena, the Field House and Visa Athletic Center. The Bucks have already secured their playoffs spot with the best record in the league.

At the end of the seeding games, the teams in each conference with the highest combined winning percentages from the regular-season games and seeding games both, will advance to the NBA playoffs for that particular conference. The Bucks' opponents in the playoffs will depend on the final rankings of the Eastern Conference.

The team with the eighth-best combined winning percentage seed at the end of the seeding games will proceed to directly play the No.1 seed for the Round 1 of the first round of the playoffs. However, if the team has other teams within four games, they will have to participate in a play-in tournament with the No. 9 seed. To determine the final playoff spot, there will a double elimination for the No. 8 seed, and single elimination for the No. 9 seed.

If there is a tie, it will be broken on the basis of the final winning percentage. After the seeding games are done, the teams will play in traditional conference-based NBA playoffs. The seeding games will start on July 30 and end on August 13.

NBA releases schedule: Which game will start the Bucks schedule 2020 on July 31?

NBA releases schedule: Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics game will kick start the Bucks schedule 2020

DATE TEAM TIME July 31 vs Boston Celtics 4:30 PM EST (August 1, 2:00 AM IST) August 2 vs Houston Rockets 7:30 PM EST (August 3, 5:00 AM IST) August 4 vs Brooklyn Nets 12:30 PM EST (10:00 PM IST) August 6 vs Miami Heat 3:00 PM EST (August 7, 12:30 AM IST) August 8 vs Dallas Mavericks 7:30 PM EST (August 9, 5:00 AM IST) August 10 vs Toronto Raptors 5:30 PM EST (August 11, 3:00 AM IST) August 11 vs Washington Wizards 8:00 PM EST (August 12, 5:30 AM IST) August 13 vs Memphis Grizzlies TBD

NBA releases schedule: More NBA schedule 2020 and Bucks schedule 2020 details

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was averaging 29.6 points per game before the NBA suspension, is once again in line for the NBA MVP award. As per reports, Giannis currently has the edge over Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James to win the award for the second year in a row. Reports also add that the Bucks, along with the Lakers, are favourites to win the 2019-20 title.

In a statement released by the Bucks, General Manager Jon Horst said that the team is thrilled to resume their season at Walt Disney World thanks to the 'league’s extensive plan that puts everyone’s health and safety first'. He further commended the efforts taken by NBA commissioner Adam Silver 'for his steady leadership during the hiatus and for working closely with the National Basketball Players Association to produce comprehensive protocols' while enabled the teams to complete the season. Horst added that the Bucks are excited to play again, though they will miss playing among their fans at the Bucks home Fiserv Forum.

The NBA today released its complete game schedule and national television schedules for TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV for the “seeding games,” which will be played July 30 – Aug. 14 to tip off the resumption of the 2019-20 season. #WholeNewGame https://t.co/REVq8KJti3 — NBA (@NBA) June 26, 2020

(Image source: NBA official site)