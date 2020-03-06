Bucks Vs Lakers live Streaming Details, How To Watch NBA Live In India, Schedule

Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks will face each other on March 6, 2020 (March 7 at 9:00 AM IST). The game will be held at the Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles. Here are the Bucks vs Lakers live streaming details and preview.

Bucks vs Lakers live streaming details: Preview

Los Angeles Lakers currently have a 47-13 win-loss record. They are currently on the top spot of the Western Conference table. On the other hand, Milwaukee Bucks are leading the Eastern Conference with a 53-9 win-loss record. Los Angeles Lakers won their last NBA game by a 120-107 margin against 76ers. They are currently enjoying a two-game winning streak. As for Milwaukee Bucks, they won 119-100 against Pacers in their last NBA game.

Bucks vs Lakers live streaming details: How to watch Bucks vs Lakers live streaming on FanCode

Indian fans who want to watch NBA games can use the FanCode app. Once subscribed to the app, fans can watch any game live or on-demand throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. For the Bucks vs Lakers live streaming, fans will have to tune in at 9:00 AM IST on Thursday. While FanCode recommends the app, they also have a website that can be accessed. Here is how to watch the Lakers vs Bucks live streaming on Sony LIV.

Bucks vs Lakers live streaming details: How to watch the Bucks vs Lakers live telecast in India

The NBA games are broadcasted on Ten 1, Ten 3 or ESPN.

Bucks vs Lakers live streaming details: How to watch Bucks vs Lakers live streaming on Sony LIV

Fans can use the Sony LIV app to watch the Bucks vs Lakers live streaming. Premium membership is required to watch sports content. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month.

