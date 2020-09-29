BUR Vs ABT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Euro Cup Basketball Game Preview

Bursaspor Basketbol will lock horns against the Aquila Basket Trento in the opening weekend of EuroCup on Tuesday, September 29. The BUR vs ABT live game will be played at the Bursa, Tofas Nilufer Spor Salonu and will tip-off at 10:30 PM IST. Here's a look at the BUR vs ABT Dream11 prediction, BUR vs ABT Dream11, BUR vs ABT playing 11 and our BUR vs ABT match prediction.

BUR vs ABT live: BUR vs ABT Dream11 prediction and preview

The EuroCup format sees 24 teams divided into four groups, with 16 qualifying for the next round. The tournament then follows a straight knock fixture, meaning that one loss could mean the end of the road for the team during the season. Bursaspor Basketboland and Aquila Basket Trento are both placed in Group D and will hope to get off to a flyer when they face off on Tuesday. Trento were eliminated in the group stage of the Euro Cup in the 2018/19 season, while the 2019/20 season was called off amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. For Bursaspor Basketbol, this will be their first appearance in the EuroCup.

BUR vs ABT Dream11 Prediction: BUR vs ABT Dream11 squads

Bursaspor Basketbol squad

Omercan Ilyasoglu, Munford Xavier, Ender Arslan, Kaan Corbaci, Malik Newman, Maxim Mutaf, Efe Can-Tuydes, Daniel Domonique Hoffman, Perry Jones, Birkan Batuk, Izzet Turkyilmaz, Kenny Kadji, Tevfik Akmadar, Oguz Savas.

Aquila Basket Trento squad

Jeremy Morgan, Victor Sanders, Gary Browne, Toto Forray, Igor Jovanovic, JaCorey Williams, Davide Pascolo, Kelvin Martin, Luke Maye, Andrea Mezzanotte, Luca Conti, Maximilian Ladurner, Luca Lechthaler

BUR vs ABT live: Probable BUR vs ABT playing 11

Bursaspor: Omercan Ilyasoglu(PG), Munford Xavier(SG), Ender Arslan(SF), Kaan Corbaci(SF), Malik Newman(C)

BUR vs ABT Dream11 Prediction: BUR vs ABT Dream11 team

Point-Guard: Victor Sanders, Ender Arslan, Munford Xavier

Victor Sanders, Ender Arslan, Munford Xavier Shooting Guard: Toto Forray, Malik Newman

Toto Forray, Malik Newman Small Forward: Perry Jones

Perry Jones Power Forward: JaCorey Williams

JaCorey Williams Centre: Maximilian Ladurner

BUR vs ABT Dream11 prediction: BUR vs ABT Dream11 top picks

BUR vs ABT Dream11 team captain: Victor Sanders, Ender Arslan

BUR vs ABT Dream11 team vice-captain: Munford Xavier, Malik Newman

BUR vs ABT live: BUR vs ABT match prediction

We predict that Bursaspor Basketbol will defeat Aquila Basket Trento on Tuesday.

Note: The BUR vs ABT Dream11 prediction, BUR vs ABT top picks and BUR vs ABT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BUR vs ABT match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

