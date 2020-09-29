BUR Vs ABT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Euro Cup Basketball Game Preview

Bursaspor Basketbol will lock horns against the Aquila Basket Trento in the opening weekend of EuroCup on Tuesday, September 29. The BUR vs ABT live game will be played at the Bursa, Tofas Nilufer Spor Salonu and will tip-off at 10:30 PM IST. Here's a look at the BUR vs ABT Dream11 prediction, BUR vs ABT Dream11, BUR vs ABT playing 11 and our BUR vs ABT match prediction.
The EuroCup format sees 24 teams divided into four groups, with 16 qualifying for the next round. The tournament then follows a straight knock fixture, meaning that one loss could mean the end of the road for the team during the season. Bursaspor Basketboland and Aquila Basket Trento are both placed in Group D and will hope to get off to a flyer when they face off on Tuesday. Trento were eliminated in the group stage of the Euro Cup in the 2018/19 season, while the 2019/20 season was called off amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. For Bursaspor Basketbol, this will be their first appearance in the EuroCup.
We have been waiting long enough! The 7DAYSEuroCup 2020-21 season begins this week!🔥🙌— 7DAYS EuroCup (@EuroCup) September 28, 2020
Who you got?#RoadToGreatness pic.twitter.com/I3bIXsxUa2
