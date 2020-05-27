CA Vs CHT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Super Basketball League Live

Cathay Life will play Chunghua Telecom in the Women's Super Basketball League this week. The game will be played on Wednesday, May 27. Here is the CA vs CHT Dream11 prediction, CA vs CHT Dream11 team news, CA vs CHT Dream11 top picks and schedule.

CA vs CHT Dream11 prediction: CA vs CHT Dream11 schedule

Venue: Taiwan Stadium

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Time: 2.30 pm IST

CA vs CHT Dream11 prediction: CA vs CHT Dream11 preview

Cathay Life have enjoyed a surprising campaign this season. They are yet to suffer a defeat in the competition with nine victories already, occupying the top spot on the points table. In the previous game against Taiwan Power, Cathay Life defeated Power a 91-60 score. Chunghua Telecom, on the other hand, are placed third on the points table having won just thrice, while losing on six occasions. They were defeated 73-50 in the previous clash against Taiyuan Textile.

CA vs CHT Dream11 prediction: CA vs CHT Dream11 team and squads

Cathay Life: Huang Fan-Shan, Jou-Chen Huang, Pin Lo, Chen Yu-Chun, Zheng Yi-Xiu, Wu Yi-Ting, Ling-Chuan Huang, Lan Hao-Yu, Han Ya-en, Wang Wei-Lin, Lin Yu-Ting, Li You-Ruei, Wei-An Chen, Ou Jie, Yang Qing, Chen Yu-Chun, Zheng Yi-Xiu, Wu Yi-Ting.

Chunghua Telecom: Fan-Shan, Pin Lo, Jou-Chen Huang, Zheng Yi-Xiu, Chen Yu-Chun, Wu Yi-Ting, Ling-Chuan Huang, Han Ya-En, Huang Xi-han, Lan Hao-Yu, Lin Yu-Ting, Wang Wei-Lin, Li You-Ruei, Wei-An Chen, Ou Jie, Yang Qing, Lin Yushu, Huan Hsiang-Ting

CA vs CHT Dream11 prediction: CA vs CHT Dream11 team

Point Guard: Huang Fan-Shan

Shooting Guard: Chen Yu-Chun, Zheng Yi-Xiu

Small Forward: Han Ya-en (SP), Huang Xi-han

Power Forward: Lin Yu-Ting, Lin Yushu

Centre: Huan Hsiang-Ting

CA vs CHT Dream11 prediction: CA vs CHT Dream11 top picks

Lin Yu-Ting and Han Ya-en are the star players to watch out for Cathay Life. Lin Yushu and Huan Hsiang-Ting are the top picks for Chunghua Telecom.

CA vs CHT Dream11 match prediction

Cathay Life are the favourites in the game.

Note: The CA vs CHT Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The CA vs CHT Dream11 team and CA vs CHT Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.