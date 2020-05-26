KIA Vs KTW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Korean Baseball League Live

Kia Tigers will face KT Wiz in their upcoming clash in the Korean Baseball League this week. Kia Tigers currently occupy the fifth spot in the Korean Baseball League. The Tigers have managed to win 10 games out of the 18 played in the season so far (Losses 8). They lost their last Korean Baseball League clash against Sk Wyverns. As for KT Wiz, they are currently placed seventh on the Korean Baseball League table. KT Wiz have managed to win a total of 7 games in the season so far (Losses 10). They lost their last Korean Baseball League clash against LG Twins.

The game will commence on Tuesday, May 26 at 3 pm IST. Fans can play the KIA vs KTW Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the KIA vs KTW Dream11 prediction, KIA vs KTW Dream11 top picks and KIA vs KTW Dream11 team.

KIA vs KTW Dream11 team

KIA vs KTW Dream11 top picks

Choi Hyung-woo (Captain) Preston Tucker (Vice-captain) Park Chan-ho Sr Kim Sung hoon Kang Baek-ho Jo Yong-ho

KIA vs KTW Dream11 team (Full squads)

KIA vs KTW Dream11 team: KIA Tigers full squad

Yoo Jae-shin, Preston Tucker, Na Ji-wan, Moon Sun-jae, Lee Woo-sung, Lee Jin-young, Choi Hyung-woo, Oh Seon-woo, Lee Chang-jin, Jang Yeong-seok, Na Joo-hwan, Yoo Min-sang, Park Chan-ho Sr, Ko Jang-hyuk, Kim Sun-bin, Hwang Yoon-ho, Choi Won-joon, Choi Jung-min, Choi Jeong-yong, Hwang Dae-in, Kim Gyu-seong, Im Ki-jun, Lee Min-woo, Lee Joon-young, Ko Young-chang, Kim Ki-hoon, Jeon Sang-hyun, Im Ki-young, Hong Gun-hee, Ha Joon-young, Kim Hyun-joon, Drew Gagnon, Byun Si-won, Kim Hyun-soo, Yang Hyun-jong, Park Joon-pyo, Park Jin-tae, Moon Kyung-chan, Aaron Brooks, Kim Myung-chan, Lee Jeong-hoon, Han Seung-taek, Baek Yong-hwan

KIA vs KTW Dream11 team: KT Wiz full squad

Mel Rojas Jr, Kim Min-hyeok, Kang Baek-ho, Bae Jeong-dae, Jo Yong-ho, Yoo Han-joon, Song Min-seop, Park Kyung-soo, Sim Woo-jun, Park Seung-wook, Oh Tae-gon, Moon Sang-cheol, Kim Sung-hoon Sr, Kim Byung-hee, Kang Min-gook, Hwang Jae-gyun, Son Dong-hyun, Lee Sun-woo, Lee Dae-eun, Lee Sang-hwa, Kim Min, Kim Jae-yoon, Kim Min-soo, Jung Sung-gon, Ju Kwon, Jeon Yoo-soo, Ha Joon-ho, Odrisamer Despaigne, William Cuevas, Bae Je-seong, So Hyeong-jun, Ryu Hee-woon, Park Se-Jin, Kim Sung hoon, Ahn Seung-han, Lee Joon-soo, Jang Sung-woo, Kang Hyeon-woo, Hur Do-hwan

KIA vs KTW Dream11 prediction

Our KIA vs KTW Dream11 prediction is that Kia Tigers will win this game.

Note: The KIA vs KTW Dream11 prediction, KIA vs KTW Dream11 top picks and KIA vs KTW Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KIA vs KTW Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.