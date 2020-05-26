DOR Vs BAY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Bundesliga Live

All eyes will virtually be on the Signal Iduna Park this week as league leaders Bayern Munich go up against an in-form Borussia Dortmund side in the Matchday 28 'Der Klassiker' fixture. Bayern Munich currently have a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table with 61 points to their name. Dortmund are second on the points table with 57 points in the season so far. Bayern Munich won 4-0 against Dortmund in the reverse fixture this season.

Sit back and enjoy ðŸ˜âš½



Top ðŸ”Ÿ goals against BVB ðŸ¿#packmas #BVBFCB pic.twitter.com/GCQlUhDWbl — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) May 26, 2020

The game will commence on Tuesday, May 26 at 10 pm IST. Fans can play the DOR vs BAY Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the DOR vs BAY Dream11 prediction, DOR vs BAY Dream11 top picks and DOR vs BAY Dream11 team.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Sprints During Juventus Training Session Ahead Of Serie A Return: Watch

DOR vs BAY Dream11 team

Also Read | Timo Werner To Liverpool Could Happen As Reports Suggest Virtual Meeting With Jurgen Klopp

DOR vs BAY Dream11 top picks

Robert Lewandowski (Captain) Jadon Sancho (Vice-captain) Erling Haaland Achraf Hakimi Manuel Neuer

Also Read | Kai Havertz To Liverpool? Ozil-esque Midfielder Tipped To Join Premier League Giants

They don't call him Mr. Klassiker for nothing ðŸ’¥@lewy_official pic.twitter.com/7Gj0DFOL6w — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) May 26, 2020

DOR vs BAY Dream11 team news (Full squads)

DOR vs BAY Dream11: Borussia Dortmund full squad

Roman Burki, Luca Unbehaun, Eric Oelschlagel, Marwin Hitz, Achraf Hakimi, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Lukasz Piszczek, Mats Hummels, Mateu Morey, Leonardo Balerdi, Manuel Akanji, Nico Schulz, Marcel Schmelzer, Thorgan Hazard, Marco Reus, Raphael Guerreiro, Julian Brandt, Giovanni Reyna, Emre Can, Axel Witsel, Chris Fuhrich, Tobias Raschl, Mahmoud Dahoud, Thomas Delaney, Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho, Mario Gotze

Also Read | Ex-Manchester City Keeper Joe Hart Claims He Knew His Time Was Up When Guardiola Came In

DOR vs BAY Dream11: Bayern Munich full squad

Sven Ulreich, Manuel Neuer, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Christian Fruchtl, Benjamin Pavard, Alphonso Davies, Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernandez, David Alaba, Lukas Mai, Alvaro Odriozola, Jerome Boateng, Serge Gnabry, Philippe Coutinho, Kingsley Coman, Ivan Perisic, Corentin Tolisso, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Thiago Alcantara, Oliver Batista Meier, Sarpreet-Singh, Mickael Cuisance, Javi Martinez, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Leon Dajaku, Joshua Zirkzee, Jann-Fiete Arp

Also Read | Barcelona Close To Agreeing Arthur-Pjanic Swap Deal In Summer Transfer Window: Reports

DOR vs BAY Dream11 prediction

Our DOR vs BAY Dream11 prediction is that Borussia Dortmund will win this game.

Note: The DOR vs BAY Dream11 prediction, DOR vs BAY Dream11 top picks and DOR vs BAY Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DOR vs BAY Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.