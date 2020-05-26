DVE Vs SPB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live

Dark View Explorers will take on Salt Pond Breakers in the second match on Day 5 of the Vincy Premier T10 League. The match will be played on Tuesday, May 26 with the teams going head to head at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent. The match is scheduled for 8 pm IST start. Fans can play the DVE vs SPB Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the DVE vs SPB Dream11 prediction, the DVE vs SPB Dream11 top picks and DVE vs SPB Dream11 team.

Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers preview

Salt Pond Breakers are currently top of the points table and will look to finish the first round of games with their unbeaten record intact. On the other hand, Dark View Explorers have had a mixed start in the tournament. They began their campaign with a convincing win over Fort Charlotte Strikers, but then lost two matches in a row to the La Soufriere Hikers and Botanical Gardens Rangers. They come into the match after six-run victory over Grenadine Divers in their previous encounter

DVE vs SPB Dream11 team

DVE vs SPB Dream11 team: Dark View Explorers playing 11

Deron Greaves, S Williams, Lindon James, Andrew Thomas, Kody Horne, Denson Hoyte, Shammon Hooper, Sealron Williaams, Darius Martin, Davian Barnum, Kamran Strough

DVE vs SPB Dream11 team: Salt Pond Breakers playing 11

Sunil Ambris, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Delorn Johnson, Seon Sween, Urnel Thomas, Benniton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Wesrick Strough

DVE vs SPB Dream11 top picks

DVE vs SPB Dream11 top picks for the GRD vs LSH Dream11 match

Captain picks: Sunil Ambris, Deron Greaves

Vice-captain picks: Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves

DVE vs SPB Dream11 prediction: DVE vs SPB Dream11 team

DVE vs SPB Dream11 prediction

As per our DVE vs SPB Dream11 prediction, Salt Pond Breakers are the favourites to win this match.

Note: The DVE vs SPB Dream11 prediction, DVE vs SPB Dream11 top picks and DVE vs SPB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DVE vs SPB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE / TWITTER)