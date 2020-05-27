FCS Vs GRD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live

The 16th match of the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League will be played between Forth Charlotte Strikers (FCS) and Grenadine Divers (GRD). The FCS vs GRD live match will be played at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, May 27 and will start at 6 pm IST. Here is the FCS vs GRD Dream11 team, FCS vs GRD Dream11 prediction and FCS vs GRD Dream11 top picks.

FCS vs GRD Dream11 prediction and schedule

FCS vs GRD Dream11 prediction: FCS vs GRD Dream11 team from squads

FCS vs GRD Dream11 prediction: FCS squad

Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Chelson Stowe, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Kenroy Williams.

FCS vs GRD Dream11 prediction: GRD squad

Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Ajex Samuel, Romano Pierre

FCS vs GRD Dream11 prediction: FCS vs GRD Dream11 team

Here is the FCS vs GRD Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points

Wicketkeeper – Renrick Williams

All-rounders – Sealroy Williams

Batsmen – Shem Browne, Romano Pierre, Ronald Scott, Gidron Pope, Keron Cottoy (Captain)

Bowlers – Kirton Lavia, Geron Wyllie (Vice-captain), Obed McCoy, Ray Jordan

FCS vs GRD Dream11 prediction

FCS start off as favourites to win the match as per our FCS vs GRD match prediction and FCS vs GRD Dream11 team.

FCS vs GRD Dream11 prediction: FCS vs GRD live streaming

The FCS vs GRD live streaming can be found on Dream11’s FanCode app. For FCS vs GRD live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament. There will be no FCS vs GRD live telecast in India.

Please note that the above FCS vs GRD Dream11 prediction, FCS vs GRD Dream11 team and FCS vs GRD Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The FCS vs GRD Dream11 team and FCS vs GRD Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

