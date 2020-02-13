Carmelo Anthony Scared Of Zion Williamson's Quick Rise After Pelicans Beat Trail Blazers

On Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST), NBA rookie Zion Williamson played against the Portland Trail Blazers and came up against NBA veteran Carmelo Anthony. Both players met each other post-game and were seen conversing and embracing each other. In an interview, Anthony praised Zion Williamson and complimented his gameplay.

NBA 2019-20: Carmelo Anthony is scared of how good Pelicans Zion Williamson is playing at this stage

"I don't really think he's comparable to anyone that I have seen. Someone who is as powerful as that, who jumps like that.”



Carmelo Anthony on Zion Williamson



Carmelo Anthony on Zion Williamson

Melo’s been in the league 17 years.



Melo's been in the league 17 years.

He's never seen anyone like Zion.

Carmelo Anthony, who is playing his 17th NBA season, believes that Zion Williamson is beyond comparison to any other player. According to Anthony, anyone who is that powerful and can jump that high, cannot be compared to anyone he has seen play. Carmelo Anthony even believes that which every game, Williamson is getting better at the game. In another interview with ESPN, Anthony added that he is a little scared of how good Zion Williamson is already playing.

NBA 2019-20: Zion Williamson career-high leads the Pelicans to victory against Trail Blazers

Zion Williamson, who missed 44 games of the NBA 2019-20 season, made his debut against San Antonio Spurs in January. According to NBA stats, Zion Williamson is now the first NBA rookie since Dikembe Mutombo (NBA 1991-92) to score at least 14 points in the first 9 games in his NBA career. Along with Mutombo, Patrick Ewing and Michael Jordan are the only 3 players other than Zion Williamson to have achieved this feat. Williamson is also the fourth NBA player at 19 years of age to score 31 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists. Zion Williamson did so in the least number of minutes.

This was also Zion Williamson's career-high. Pelicans defeated the Trail Blazers in a 138-117 encounter. Currently, Williamson is averaging at 21 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, while shooting 56.7% from the field.

